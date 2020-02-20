Rebels hold alumni Home Run Derby

× Expand Photo courtesy of Martin Maners. From left: Cody Skewes, Tebe Shaw, Lance Ruble, Martin Maners, Tyler Oldle and Braden Bell.

The second annual Rebel Baseball Alumni Home Run Derby took place Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sammy Dunn Field in Vestavia Hills.

While the weather reduced the expected total turnout, over 30 years of Rebel baseball were represented. With alum and current assistant coach Wes Kelly throwing the pitches, the group managed 10 home runs.

Home runs were hit by assistant coach Cody Skewes, class of 2010, Tyler Oldle (2005), Braden Bell (2005) and Martin Maners (1986). Oldle, a centerfielder and pitcher who went on to play outfield at the University of Alabama, took home the title.

Submitted by Martin Maners.