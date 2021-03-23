Rebels highly motivated this spring

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia’s Sarah Francis Gilroy (2) kicks the ball toward the goal in a game against Southside on Feb. 22 at Thomas Reynolds Stadium. The Rebels defeated Southside 6-0.

The 13 seniors on the Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer team know only one thing: winning it all.

So far, during their high school careers, no other team has staked claim to a Class 7A state championship.

In 2018 and 2019, Vestavia took home the blue map, and the 2019 team was utterly dominant, going 23-0 on the season. Last spring, nobody took home the title after the season was shortened due to COVID-19.

“Since we have so many seniors and since we’ve been playing together for so long, it’s really exciting to see how we’ve developed,” said Riley Vicinanzo, who leads the Rebels’ offensive attack.

There is a desire to keep that trend going and the Rebels were off to a strong start this spring. Vestavia Hills won nine of its first 10 matches of the season, keeping seven clean sheets and only losing to a strong Huntsville team by a goal.

“There’s really good leadership in our senior class,” Vestavia Hills head coach Brigid Meadow said. “We’re going to be as good as those leaders want to be.”

Meadow said this year’s group gets along really well, which is essential for any team, but particularly one with such a large senior class.

“Everyone wants to get better and perform for each other,” said senior forward Julia Woodruff.

As has been the case for many years, the defense has been the backbone of the Rebels. Grace Ellis, Cristina Hernandez and Madeline Bunch have served as the starting backline for each of the last two years and went five straight matches after the Huntsville loss without allowing a goal. Sophomore Annie Gilleland has done strong work in goal so far as well.

“Defense has always been our strong suit,” Ellis said.

Ellis has signed to play college soccer at North Alabama and midfielder Kaylee Dressback is heading to Houston to continue her playing career. Vicinanzo is looking to play in college, but has yet to decide on a school.

After the 2019 team, the Rebels graduated nearly all of its offensive attack. It took the Rebels some time last spring to find their footing, but that gained experience has carried over into this season.

“Last year was important because it taught us how to do that,” Vicinanzo said. “Now we finish better and have better opportunities.”

The team mantra this season is having a relentless spirit, a repeat of previous teams. Meadow was hesitant about the choice at first, but after seeing her team develop its personality on the field, she believes it fits well.

“They’re very aggressive,” she said. “No ball is going to go untouched. They’re not going to give up on anything. You have to embody that. Everything has to count and you have to live it.”

Vestavia Hills competes in an area with Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City. The state playoffs begin the last week of April.

Vestavia Hills was on a 43-match win streak before getting beat by Oak Mountain in the final match of the abbreviated 2020 season. That lit a fire that has yet to be extinguished for this year’s squad.

“There was no state championship last year,” Meadow said. “[This year’s team] didn’t win anything last year, so they have a lot to prove this year coming in.”