Rebels head into 2023 with high hopes

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Jackson Harris (6) makes contact during an at-bat in a game against Hoover at the Hoover High School baseball field on March 9, 2022.

Many times, following a highly successful season, a high school team has to deal with the prospects of replacing several key players in order to get back to that level.

That’s not the case for this year’s Vestavia Hills High School baseball team. The Rebels reached the Class 7A semifinals a season ago and return many of the key contributors to that team.

“We have a lot more experience coming back than we’ve probably ever had,” Vestavia Hills head coach Jamie Harris said. “We had a deep run last year and hope that pays off with even more experience and experience in high-pressure situations.”

Harris was quick to point out, though, that experience does not guarantee success. The Rebels will still be required to earn their success in 2023, especially across the rugged landscape of 7A baseball in the greater Birmingham area.

“It all comes down to, ‘You better play good at the right time,’” he said.

The Rebels certainly did that last spring. They battled through a challenging regular season, won a play-in game against Spain Park to reach the playoffs and swept their first two playoff foes.

Vestavia’s 15 seniors this season will look to replicate and potentially even better that impressive season-ending run. Harris has had the pleasure of knowing and coaching this group of seniors for over a decade, since his son Jackson is one of them.

“We have known for a while this class was going to be good,” he said.

Hudson Walburn, a Jacksonville State signee, will share time at catcher this spring with John Paul Head, a junior who will bounce between third plate and catcher. Jackson Glasgow is a senior who will see some time behind the plate as well.

Jackson Harris is headed to Samford following this season and is back for his third year starting at first base. He is also expected to be one of the Rebels’ top arms on the mound.

William Pearson was a part-time starter last spring and is competing with junior and Duke commit Mason Perrigo at second base.

Will Cox is another three-year guy and will man the shortstop position. Head will spend time at third base, and senior Luke Henry Swanzy could see time at any of the four infield positions throughout the year.

Grant Downey and Christopher Johnston are back in center and right field, respectively. Johnston missed the second half of last season with an injury. The Rebels getting the Auburn signee back at full health this spring should be a big boost.

As for left field, Jamie Harris mentioned Caden Taylor, William Tonsmeire, Houston Owen and John Martin Richter as potential options.

“Really versatile,” Jamie Harris said of the lineup. “We have a chance to legitimately hit 1-9.”

In complete contrast to last season, the Rebels have several returning experienced arms on the mound. Aiden Black, Jackson Harris, Barrett Harper, Ryan Vermillion and Jable Ramey are among the pitchers back after contributing to last year’s run. Bruce Littleton is a sophomore who could provide a spark as well.

Vestavia always plays a tough schedule and will attempt to advance out of Area 5 this season, which features Hoover, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County. Throughout the season, the Rebels will face local foes such as Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Spain Park as well.