Rebels grab 4th state title in 5 years

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Andrew Davis tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Andrew Davis tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Andrew Davis tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills golfers study the course at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Steve Winebrenner tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Steve Winebrenner tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Steve Winebrenner tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Steve Winebrenner tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Gus Darnall tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Gus Darnall tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Gus Darnall tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Gus Darnall tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Clark Browne tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Clark Browne tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Clark Browne tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Michael Dillon tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Michael Dillon tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Michael Dillon tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Michael Dillon tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 20 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Clark Browne tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School’s boys golf team put together two rounds of exceptional golf to run away with the Class 7A title at the state tournament, finishing at 25-under-par with a two-day total of 551 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley’s Ridge Course.

The Rebels set the tone on Monday with a 10-under 278. Clark Browne led the way with a 68, and both Gus Darnall and Andrew Davis shot matching rounds of 69. Michael Dillon’s 72 rounded out the team scoring, with Seve Winebrenner’s 75 not counting toward the total. Vestavia used a strong front nine and consistent play throughout the lineup to build an early cushion.

On Tuesday, the Rebels were even sharper, carding a 273 to cap the tournament with a 15-under performance. Darnall fired a 67 to pace the team, Davis added a 68, and both Dillon and Browne shot 69. Again, Winebrenner contributed a 75 that was not counted in the official score.

Each of the top four players broke par in both rounds. Darnall finished with a two-day total of 136 to finish second overall individually, while Browne and Davis both closed at 137 to tie for third. The Rebels’ combined total of 25-under was comfortably ahead of runner-up UMS-Wright at 583, and third-place Hoover at 589.

The state title returns to Vestavia Hills, after the Rebels won three straight from 2021-23. It is the program’s sixth state championship overall.

Head coach Todd Evans said a visit to the folks at Morningside of Vestavia Hills, a senior living facility in town, a week before the state tournament helped give his players a fresh perspective heading into the tournament. The Rebels first visited over the Christmas holiday break and were invited back prior to the tournament.

Dillon is the lone Vestavia senior in the starting lineup, as he will head to Central Alabama Community College to continue his golf career.