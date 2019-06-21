Rebels finish strong at state tournament

× Expand Kyle Parmley Austin Coggin Vestavia Hills’ Austin Coggin tees off during the Class 7A, Section 3 boys golf tournament at the Country Club of Birmingham on April 29. Coggin will play college golf at Auburn.

The final tally fails to tell the whole story of the Vestavia Hills High School boys golf team’s run at the Class 7A state tournament.

The Rebels ultimately finished third of the four teams that advanced to the two-day tournament, held May 13-14 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill course in Prattville. But after enduring a miserable first day that left the team five strokes behind third and 16 strokes off the lead, Vestavia Hills mounted a charge on day two.

“We were the best team in the state on the last day, in my opinion,” coach Kent Fullington said.

It wasn’t just his opinion that supported that claim. The Rebels outscored everyone on the second day, scoring a 292, three strokes clear of the 295 posted by champion Mountain Brook. The Spartans won the state title for the third consecutive year, firing a 588 to beat second-place McGill-Toolen by 11 strokes (599). Vestavia Hills’ second day result was after a 309 on the first day, giving the Rebels a 601 final score.

“It was great playing by all the guys,” Fullington said.

Highlighting the Rebels’ strong second day was senior Austin Coggin, who fired a 68 and won the individual state championship for the second time in his illustrious high school career. He finished his final high school tournament with rounds of 71 and 68 to finish with a two-day total of 139, four clear of Reynolds Lambert and Gordon Sargent, a pair of Mountain Brook golfers who shared runner-up honors.

“We’re losing a great one in Austin,” Fullington said. “He’s a guy that’s done so much for high school golf and has done an unbelievable job all year, just being a leader to his teammates. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Coggin also was the individual low medalist in 2016 as a freshman.

“It means the world,” said Coggin, who will play in college at Auburn University. “Since freshman year, I’ve been waiting for this moment and trying to get back. To do it senior year, last time teeing it up, means a lot.”

Coggin and teammate Ryan Eshleman were the only two 7A players to shoot in the 60s on day two. Eshleman rebounded after a 75 on the first day to shoot 69 and finish fourth overall with a 144. Eshleman is a junior and also an Auburn commit.

Junior Sam Maze shot a 155 at state, eighth-grader Ward Harris finished at 163 and junior Logan McKenna totaled 166 over the two days. Fullington also mentioned Thomas Cochran for coming up with key rounds throughout the season, and the program will see Connor Dobbins and Luke Couch graduate as well.

“We started slow, but every tournament we got a little bit better,” Fullington said. “We had kids step up. We had a lot of youth step up for us this year. … I knew what Ryan and Austin were going to give us, but everybody stepped up in their regard and I couldn’t be happier.”

Vestavia Hills finished second in the 7A, Section 3 tournament on April 29, scoring a 304, 15 strokes behind winner Mountain Brook. Eshleman and Coggin each shot 73 to lead the team. Harris shot a 77, Maze finished with an 81 and Cochran scored 86. Andrew Szymela (81) and McKenna (79) played as individuals.

The Rebels finished second at sub-state the following week, scoring a 295 to Mountain Brook’s 282. Coggin led the way with a round of 66.