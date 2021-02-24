Rebels finish runner-up at state duals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Vestavia Hills’ Mac Chandler earned three points for the Rebels in the state duals championship Jan. 22 at Bill Harris Arena.

The Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team finished second in the Class 7A state duals wrestling competition, which concluded Jan. 22.

The Rebels finished as the runner-up for the second consecutive year, as Thompson defeated Vestavia Hills 33-25 in the duals final at Bill Harris Arena, located at the Birmingham Cross-Plex. Thompson won the state title for the third straight year.

The match began in Vestavia’s favor, as Zach Flurry won in the 115-pound weight class by a 2-0 decision. Thompson won the next two bouts, before Christopher Hays got the Rebels back on the board with a 7-6 victory by decision. But Thompson won two more to extend its advantage before Harris Mitchell won a 20-5 technical fall to bolster Vestavia.

Vestavia Hills won the final three bouts of the day, but the Rebels’ deficit was too great to overcome. Bryce Littleton triumphed in the 222-pound class by a 16-0 technical fall and Jack McMurry won by fall in the 287-pound class. Mac Chandler earned three points for the team as well.

The Rebels advanced to the final by accepting a forfeit victory over Grissom in the first round and beating Hewitt-Trussville 50-18 in the semifinals Jan. 19. Against Hewitt, 10 Vestavia wrestlers earned individual wins and earned points for the team. Leighton Reese, Jack Lamey, John Edwards and McMurry won by fall. Chandler, Hastings Roberts and Riggs Manown won by major decision. Littleton and Flurry won by fall, while Hays won by decision.