Rebels finish cross-country season with great showing at state

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Bryce Hutchinson races at the section meet. He finished seventh at the state meet.

The Vestavia Hills High School cross-country teams completed their seasons at the Class 7A state meet on Nov. 10 in Moulton. The boys put together a great showing, placing second with 88 points, behind Huntsville (52 points). The girls team placed 10th.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Ethan Strand is shown during the Class 7A, Section 3 meet on Nov. 2. At the state meet on Nov. 10, Strand won the 7A boys race, edging out Mountain Brook's Hunter Harwell by nearly a second with his time of 15:24.29.

Ethan Strand was the individual winner in the boys race, crossing the line in 15 minutes, 24.29 seconds. Bryce Hutchinson followed with a seventh-place finish in 15:54.84. John Ingram (15th, 16:15) and Andrew Precise (27th, 16:27) were also in the top 30, followed by Ryan McConnell (46th, 16:54), Grant Kaiser (55th, 17:05), Jackson Campbell (62nd, 17:15), Benjamin Knighten (67th, 17:18), William Morris (71st, 17:21) and Alex Baker (82nd, 17:29).

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Crawford West runs during the section meet. At the state meet, West led the Vestavia Hills girls with a 5K time of 19:55.

The girls team was led by Crawford West, who placed 30th with a time of 19:55.68. Katy Lambert finished in 38th place, crossing the line in 20:14.69. Other runners for the girls team were Christina Sorochinsky (58th, 20:48), Natalie Law (75th, 21:16), Sarah Comer (80th, 21:24), Margaret Patton (82nd, 21:26), MaryGriffith Lytle (89th, 21:41), Mary Claire Boughner (106th, 22:17), Eden Roberson (117th, 22:37) and Sophia Velezis (133rd, 22:57).

Strand also won the Section 3 race, which was held the week prior at Hewitt-Trussville High School. The boys team edged Mountain Brook to win the section meet, while the girls placed fourth to grab the final state qualifier spot.