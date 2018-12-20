Rebels finish cross-country season with great showing at state

The Vestavia Hills High School cross-country teams completed their seasons at the Class 7A state meet on Nov. 10 in Moulton. The boys put together a great showing, placing second with 88 points, behind Huntsville (52 points). The girls team placed 10th.

Ethan Strand was the individual winner in the boys race, crossing the line in 15 minutes, 24.29 seconds. Bryce Hutchinson followed with a seventh-place finish in 15:54.84. John Ingram (15th, 16:15) and Andrew Precise (27th, 16:27) were also in the top 30, followed by Ryan McConnell (46th, 16:54), Grant Kaiser (55th, 17:05), Jackson Campbell (62nd, 17:15), Benjamin Knighten (67th, 17:18), William Morris (71st, 17:21) and Alex Baker (82nd, 17:29).

The girls team was led by Crawford West, who placed 30th with a time of 19:55.68. Katy Lambert finished in 38th place, crossing the line in 20:14.69. Other runners for the girls team were Christina Sorochinsky (58th, 20:48), Natalie Law (75th, 21:16), Sarah Comer (80th, 21:24), Margaret Patton (82nd, 21:26), MaryGriffith Lytle (89th, 21:41), Mary Claire Boughner (106th, 22:17), Eden Roberson (117th, 22:37) and Sophia Velezis (133rd, 22:57).

Strand also won the Section 3 race, which was held the week prior at Hewitt-Trussville High School. The boys team edged Mountain Brook to win the section meet, while the girls placed fourth to grab the final state qualifier spot.

