Rebels finish 4th at state wrestling

The Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team finished fourth at the Class 7A state tournament on Feb. 14 in Huntsville.
Oak Mountain won the 7A title with 206.5 points, followed by Thompson (173.5 points), Bob Jones (137), Vestavia Hills (133) and Huntsville (130) in the top five.
Among those competing for the Rebels:
- Stone Phillips finished second in the 126-pound division
- Matthew Campbell finished second at 132 pounds
- Charles Noto was second in 144 pounds
- Walker Hogue was second in 150 pounds
- Colyn Finley won two matches at 157 pounds
- Jones Meadow finished sixth at 165 pounds
- Cooper Cook placed second in the 190-pound division
- Luke Merrill won a match at 215 pounds
- Caleb Boylan won two matches at 285 pounds
Phillips, Campbell and Hogue all fell to an Oak Mountain wrestler in the championship match. Noto dropped the final match to Lewis Miller of Auburn, while Cook dropped his match to Gavin Whiteside of Enterprise.
Phillips won twice to reach the final, beating Auburn’s Noah Krauss and Huntsville’s Cordell Lee. Campbell won three matches to get to his final, beating Fairhope’s George Kunz, Daphne’s Jamison McGivney and Enterprise’s Karter Stiffler.
Noto notched victories over Christopher Florence of Central, Payton Howell of Huntsville and Oak Mountain’s James Franklin. To reach his final, Hogue beat Daphne’s Jacob Sweet and Thompson’s Turner Hutson.