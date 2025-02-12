Rebels enter 2025 with mix of youth, experience

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Colin Jones (28) pitches in a game against Lincoln County at the Hoover Met Complex in the 2024 Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The Vestavia Hills High School baseball program went from winning the Class 7A state championship in 2023 to missing the playoffs in 2024.

That speaks to the strength of baseball programs in the Birmingham area and across the state in 7A.

Head coach Jamie Harris knows this year’s team could experience either fate of the last two seasons, but he is hopeful for a result much closer to 2023.

“I think we’re going to be better this year than we were last year,” Harris said. “The difference between [missing the playoffs and] being good enough to win the state championship in 7A is pretty razor thin.”

Vestavia Hills has a large senior class this year, with 14 Rebels set to lead the program. Six of them have already signed to play college baseball, and Harris estimates a few more could be added to that number.

William Tonsmeire and Bruce Littleton are headed to Southern Miss, Will Langston and Colin Jones are off to Mississippi College, James Lucas will play at Gadsden State, and Chase Rafferty has signed with Pensacola State.

The pitching staff is headlined by Rafferty, Jones and Littleton. Harris said 19 players on the roster have the ability to pitch, so depth is not an issue. Others expected to have key roles on the staff include Cooper Anderson, Will Daniel, Gavin Smith, Charlie Taaffe, Maddox Merrill and Daniel Covington.

“The backbone of our team is going to have to be our pitching staff,” Harris said.

The outfield has plenty of returning experience. Tonsmeire is back in center field, with Carson Mann returning in right. Cross Tonsmeire, who played some varsity ball last year, will take over in left.

“That’s three guys that can flat out fly and go get it, and swing it,” Harris said.

Langston and Lucas give Vestavia two solid catchers to rely on, with Lucas likely to slide into the designated hitter spot most days.

The Rebels’ infield will have some new faces. Taaffe, a sophomore, is likely to take over at shortstop. Smith at third base, Connor Jenkins at second and Jacob Harris at first are also names to watch around the diamond.

“There’s something to be said for guys that have been in that fire, felt that pressure, made that play,” Harris said. “It takes some time to get weathered, seasoned, to where they’re ready to contribute in the biggest moments. We’ll get them there.”

Vestavia Hills will compete in Class 7A, Area 6, alongside Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain and Hoover. All four will likely be among the best teams in the state.

“Come April, when we start playing those area games, it’s who gets the big hit, who makes the play. The margin of error is minuscule,” Harris said.