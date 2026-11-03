Rebels cross-country teams qualify for state

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Vestavia Hills High School’s cross-country teams both qualified for the state meet with their finishes at the Class 6A, Section 3 meet Thursday at Munny Sokol Park in Tuscaloosa.

Seventh grader Reese Bousquet led the Rebels’ girls in fourth place in 18 minutes, 36.73 seconds, and senior Avery Grace was eighth in 19:10.56. Audrey McFarland (15th, 19:38.65), Ruth Farmer (20th, 20:14.40) and Lyla James Clark (22nd, 20:20.46) completed the scoring five, with Kate McKinnon (23rd, 20:30.13) and Leighton Zelwak (24th, 20:33.05) right behind them to round out the top seven.

The boys packed their scoring five within 45 seconds of each other. Junior Austin Rudolph led Vestavia Hills in 16th place in 16:31.62, followed by Wynn Andrews (20th, 16:39.91), David McBrayer (21st, 16:49.43), Ezra Booher (23rd, 16:58.54) and Creed Booher (27th, 17:16.78). Price Etheridge (28th, 17:17.73) and Eli Prentice (29th, 17:22.49) rounded out the top seven.

Hoover won both team titles and both individual races, with Henry Bowden taking the boys race in 15:35.19 and Reese Gonzalez winning the girls race in 18:06.44.

Both Vestavia Hills teams advance to the state meet Nov. 7 at Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton.