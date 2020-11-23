Rebels complete cross-country season

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Cross-country sectionals Vestavia Hills’ Anna Kate Boles makes her way down the final stretch to claim second place in the Spain Park 7A Section 3 meet at Veterans Park hosted by Spain Park High School on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Cross-country sectionals Vestavia Hills’ Ethan Strand pushes to the finish line in the final stretch of the Spain Park 7A Section 3 meet at Veterans Park hosted by Spain Park High School on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Cross-country sectionals Vestavia Hills’ Mary Claire Boughner makes her way down the final stretch during the Spain Park 7A Section 3 meet at Veterans Park hosted by Spain Park High School on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Cross-country sectionals Vestavia Hills’ Grant Kaiser pushes through the final stretch towards the finish line in the Spain Park 7A Section 3 meet at Veterans Park hosted by Spain Park High School on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams completed the fall 2020 season with the state meet Nov. 6 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton. The Vestavia girls finished fifth in Class 7A, while the boys placed seventh.

The week prior, the Rebels qualified for the state meet with great finishes at the section meet. At that meet, the girls won and the boys placed second as a team.

At the state meet, Anna Kate Boles led the girls’ team, earning All-State honors with her sixth-place finish in a time of 19:31. Mary Claire Boughner (16th, 20:13), Kaitlyn Wende (20th, 20:25), Katy Lambert (38th, 21:06) and Angela Hjelmeland (68th, 21:46) scored points for the team as well. Anna Claire Gannon (77th, 21:56), Claire Morris (96th, 22:30), Zoe Harris (101st, 22:35) and Catherine Pearson (141st, 23:55) also ran in the race.

For the boys’ team, Ethan Strand was the top runner, finishing in 12th place with a time of 16:06. His finish was also good enough to earn All-State honors. Grant Kaiser (23rd, 16:32), Will Jordan (29th, 16:39), Alex Leath (47th, 17:11) and Jacob Villani (70th, 17:32) scored for the Rebels as well. Andrew King (80th, 17:41), Avery McDonald (107th, 18:21), Andrew Bevill (112th, 18:26), Elijah Putman (130th, 18:51) and Andrew Bradshaw (154th, 20:07) also competed for the Rebels.