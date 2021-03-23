Rebels capture 16th wrestling state title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison. The Vestavia Hills High School team, led by Coach Tee Adams, won the AHSAA Class 7A state wrestling tournament.

The Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team knocked the three-time defending champion off its pedestal.

The Rebels reclaimed their throne in February, winning the AHSAA Class 7A state wrestling tournament for a state-record 16th time. It was their first state title since 2017, as Thompson entered the season the three-time reigning champs.

Vestavia Hills scored 277.5 points to secure victory over the Warriors, which finished with 240.5 points. The top two teams were the class of the field, as Hewitt-Trussville’s 150 points was good enough for third.

In the event, the Rebels had four individual champions. Zach Flurry capped off a perfect season to win the 113-pound weight class, John Edwards won at 170 pounds, Bryce Littleton took home the 220-pound title and Dawson Ray won at 285 pounds.

It was the second straight state title for Edwards, who took home the 160-pound title last year and won his final in a 12-8 decision over Florence’s Joseph Grijalva. Edwards capped off the season with a 20-3 mark.

In the 113-pound final, Flurry finished off his 21-0 season with a 6-4 decision victory over Thomas Giere of Thompson. Littleton finished the season 25-1. He admitting to wrestling tentatively in the final but still emerged with a 2-1 decision win over Kyle Watson from Smiths Station.

Ray (17-2) defeated Bob Jones’ Drew Lawson 3-2 in a tiebreaker.

On his way to the title, Flurry defeated Jaden Sanford (Smiths Station), Logan Odom (Baker), Zachary McFarland (Enterprise) leading up to the final. Edwards took down Sammy Gambino (Fairhope), Evan Warren (Hoover) and Will Conlon (Spain Park).

Littleton defeated Sky Niblett (Hoover), Kobe Thornton (Florence) and Chris Hawkins (Hewitt-Trussville). Ray beat Bryheim Russell (Florence), Tate Campbell (Sparkman) and Cameron Reese (Auburn).

Carson Farris (126), Christopher Hays (132) and Jack Lamey (160) each finished second in their weight classes.

Farris (16-4) beat Max Morrow (Huntsville), Broc Metcalf (Hoover) and Cedric Abney (Baker) before falling to Yanni Vines (Thompson) in the final.

Hays (18-3) took down Riely Weyrowske (Baker), Seth Hall (Hewitt-Trussville) and Nathan Tate (Prattville) before coming up short against Devin Stone (Smiths Station) in the final.

Lamey (25-4) beat Hunter Crane (Huntsville) and Kenan Mills (Sparkman) and Sebastian Davis (James Clemens) before falling to Will Miller (Thompson) in the final.

Four other Vestavia Hills wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, with Mac Chandler (106), Hastings Roberts (120), Clay Johnston (138) and Andrew Sykes (195) all coming a match shy of the final.

Chandler defeated Timothy Luttrell (Smiths Station) and Kiowa Vines (Thompson) before falling to Bradley Williams (Spain Park) in the semifinals. Chandler then defeated Joseph Soto (Central-Phenix City) and Ty Sisson (Hoover) to finish third in his class.

Roberts took down Jonah Shaver (Bob Jones) and Dalton Zimmerman (Hewitt-Trussville) before losing to Nick Dempsey (Thompson). He also fell in both of his consolation matches to finish sixth.

Johnston finished up fourth in his class. He beat Jacob Handy (Grissom) and Jonas Cardamone (Sparkman) before falling to Zander Fields (Huntsville). He defeated Shawn McGowin (Auburn) but lost to Wilson Kennedy (Thompson) in the third-place match.

Sykes wound up third. He took down Kamron Gray (Grissom) and Jeremiah Coney (Thompson) to move into the semifinal, where he lost to Hunter Jones (Hewitt-Trussville). He then defeated Shawn Sellers (Sparkman) and Jeremiah Coney (Thompson).

Leighton Reese, who finished off an 18-5 season, placed fourth in the 145-pound class. Harris Mitchell (19-4) finished third at 152 pounds.