Rebels boys claim seventh state golf title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics. The Vestavia Hills High School boys golf team won the Class 7A state tournament on May 12 in Mobile.

Vestavia Hills captured the Class 7A boys state golf championship at the Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, claiming the program's seventh overall title and second in a row.

Senior Clarke Brown was the individual standout, firing rounds of 65-67 to finish at 12-under par 132 and claim low medalist honors. Brown opened with a 7-under 65 on May 11 before closing with a steady 5-under 67 on May 12 to seal the title. His 36-hole total tied the AHSAA state tournament record for best individual score.

The Rebels finished with a two-day team total of 557, building their lead on a strong opening round of 275 that put them 13 strokes under par after day one. Vestavia held that advantage through Tuesday's final round to secure the championship comfortably.

Brown had support throughout the lineup. Gus Darnell finished with a 141 total, Seve Winebrenner added a 142, and Andrew Davis contributed a 143, giving the Rebels consistent scoring from top to bottom across both days.