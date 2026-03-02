Rebels blending experience with upcoming players

× Expand Photo by Lindsay Handey. Vestavia Hills’ Gavin Smith (20) Vestavia Hills’ Gavin Smith (20) hits the ball in a game last season.

Vestavia Hills High School’s baseball team did not feel like a group that should have been watching the postseason from home last spring.

The Rebels believed they were good enough to make a deep run in Class 7A, but a brief stretch in which they did not execute in key moments ended their season sooner than expected.

“Man, I thought we were one of the best teams in the state,” head coach Jamie Harris said. “But unfortunately, that’s what you see in 7A baseball in this area. You got a lot of really good teams, and there aren’t enough spots to go around.”

With that experience behind them, Vestavia Hills enters the 2026 season with a mix of proven returners and young talent ready to make a push this spring.

“We have a lot back. We also lost a lot,” Harris said. “How quickly they get acclimated to varsity baseball is probably going to determine whether or not we’re pretty good or we’re really good.”

Expand Photo by Lindsay Handey. Cross Tonsmeire (2) Cross Tonsmeire (2) throws the ball in.

The Rebels return four starters in the field who provide a strong foundation. Cross Tonsmeire, a Shelton State Community College commit, is back in the outfield. Charlie Taaffe returns at shortstop and is committed to Samford. Gavin Smith anchors first base and has signed with Southern Miss.

Jacob Harris, who played first base last season, will move behind the plate this year and be the Rebels’ primary catcher. He has signed with Northwest Shoals Community College for college ball.

On the mound, Cooper Anderson and Wilson Szymela bring the most returning experience. Anderson is committed to Mississippi College, while Szymela is headed to West Alabama. Both logged significant innings last year and will be leaned on early.

Vestavia believes it has depth on the mound, as well. Senior left-hander Capp Trimm will factor in heavily, and Smith is expected to contribute there, as well. Griffin Hendon, Nick Williams and Taaffe are also expected to see time on the mound, giving the Rebels multiple options beyond their top couple arms.

In the field, several battles remain unsettled. Harris said as many as seven or eight players are competing for two spots in left and right field. Senior Luke Green has played well in the preseason and could factor into that mix. There is also competition at second and third base between seniors and juniors.

“This year is going to be unique,” Harris said. “We might not play the same starting lineup two games in a row for the first month and a half.”

One clear strength for this group is speed. Harris called it the fastest team he has coached. Several players consistently run over 20 miles per hour, including Cohen Walker, who has been clocked at 21.6 miles per hour and could factor in at second base, in right field or as designated hitter.

Vestavia will also take its program on the road, traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, the week before spring break for five games.

In Area 6, alongside Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain, the little things will separate the contenders.

“Everybody is going to be able to beat everybody on every night,” Harris said. “It just comes down to getting the hit when it matters, making a pitch when it matters and making a play when it matters.”