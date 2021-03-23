Rebels basketball teams have stellar seasons

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Emma Smith (3) passes the ball as she’s guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Audre Benson (1) in the AHSAA Class 7A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Feb. 24. The Huskies defeated the Rebels 48-46 to advance to the Class 7A state semifinal. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Grant Uldrich (22) guards Hewitt-Trussville’s Carter Hollis (22) as he shoots for 3 points in a Jan. 8 game at Hewitt-Trussville High School. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Jill Gaylard (2) dribbles the ball downcourt in the AHSAA Class 7A Northeast Regional final game against Hewitt-Trussville on Feb. 24 at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams finished the 2020-21 season a little sooner than they hoped for, but the boys and girls teams put together spectacular seasons worth remembering.

In the second year under John David Smelser, the girls program won 30 games, the Class 7A, Area 6 championship and advanced to the Northeast Regional final. In that regional final, the Lady Rebels lost to eventual state runner-up Hewitt-Trussville on a buzzer beater.

Hewitt-Trussville scored the final five points of the third quarter and retook the lead in that contest with 3:44 to play. In a back-and-forth final few minutes, Ally Smith nailed a 3-pointer for Vestavia Hills to tie the game at 46-46 with 1:36 to play. Hewitt was able to successfully hold the ball until Amiya Payne’s final shot.

“It was a tough way to end a game. Unfortunate someone had to lose that [game],” Smelser said following the game.

It was the fourth time the two teams played this season, but just the first time the Lady Huskies prevailed. The previous three meetings were decided by a combined 16 points and represent three of Hewitt’s four losses on the year.

The loss put an end to a phenomenal season for Vestavia Hills, which lost its four games by a combined 10 points. The Lady Rebels were ranked No. 2 in 7A much of the latter portion of the season.

“If you watched this team play, you know it’s a fun group to watch,” Smelser said. “We had goals and aspirations to play in the final four, but it doesn’t take away what we’ve done all year.”

Josie Edwards led Vestavia with 11 points, while Emma Smith joined her in double figures with 10 points. Both players also pulled down eight rebounds on a day in which the Lady Rebels outrebounded Hewitt 40-28. Edwards, Emma Smith and Alison Stubbs shared their gratitude for playing with a team that stayed together and won 30 games this year.

“I’m so proud of them and the work they’ve put in,” Stubbs said.

The Lady Rebels won 10 of their first 11 games this year, notching wins over the likes of Chelsea, Homewood and Oxford and only losing to Ramsay by one. After playing eventual state champion Hoover to within six points, the Lady Rebels ripped off 14 straight wins, including victories over Ramsay, Hewitt-Trussville (twice) and Spain Park.

A one-point loss in the regular season area finale to Spain Park served as the Lady Rebels’ only other loss before the regional final. In the area tournament, they defeated Hewitt for the third time. They then breezed past Huntsville in the regional semifinals.

The Vestavia Hills boys were the top-ranked team in 7A the last few weeks of the season. The Rebels won their first nine games of the year, winning the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic and beating Oxford, Helena and Homewood in the opening stretch. A six-point loss to Hoover preceded a six-game winning streak that included impressive victories over eventual state champion Oak Mountain and Ramsay.

Vestavia took care of business in Area 6 play with the exception of a blowout loss at Gadsden City, but the Rebels turned around three days later and won the area title with a 60-53 victory at Spain Park. The Rebels capped off the regular season with a win over Huffman, but losses to Spain Park in the area championship and a tough loss at Huntsville in the regional semifinals put an end to the 26-5 campaign.

Joey Caiola, Nate Campbell, Charlie Hughes, MJ Newsom, Micah Roberson, Garrett Smith and Grant Uldrich capped off their Vestavia careers this year.