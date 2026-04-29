Rebels baseball, soccer set to begin playoffs

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills infielder/pitcher Gavin Smith (20) celebrates at second base during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County at Sammy Dunn Field on Monday, Mar. 30, 2026 in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Vestavia Hills High School baseball and soccer teams are set to begin their playoff runs.

After winning Class 7A, Area 6, the Vestavia baseball team is set to host Bob Jones in the first round of the state playoffs this week.

In the best-of-three series, the Rebels and Patriots will begin the series with a Thursday doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. If a decisive third game is needed, it would be played at 7 p.m. Friday.

Vestavia enters the playoffs with a 26-11 record and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The Vestavia boys soccer team began its playoff run with a 4-3 win over Prattville on Monday. The Rebels will take on Bob Jones in the second round Friday.