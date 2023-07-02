Rebels athletes recognized for strong seasons

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Frances Gilroy (21) takes a shot at the goal in a match against Mountain Brook at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on April 10. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’s Audrey Vielguth (6) passes the ball in a match against Bob Jones at Vestavia Hills High School’s Braasch-Hatchett Court on Oct. 5. Prev Next

Several Vestavia Hills High School student-athletes have received accolades and been honored for accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.

Six Rebels will be part of the AHSAA All-Star Week in Montgomery in mid-July. Those teams feature some of the top rising seniors in Alabama.

John Paul Head (baseball), Mary Raines Hinely (golf), Pierce Becker (golf), Jackson Weaver (basketball), Teagan McGrew (soccer) and Audrey Vielguth (volleyball) will all play in North-South all-star competitions during the week of July 17-21.

A number of baseball and softball players were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on the postseason all-state teams.

Jackson Harris helped lead the Vestavia Hills baseball team to its first state championship in 23 years and was named Class 7A Player of the Year, in addition to being named to the super all-state team, recognizing the top 10 players in the state regardless of classification.

Harris hit for a .430 average and reached base at .554 clip during a strong senior campaign. The Samford University signee hit five home runs and drove in 35 runs on the year.

Jable Ramey, Head and Christopher Johnston all made the Class 7A first team as well. Ramey posted a 7-1 record and 1.72 earned run average. Head hit .344 with 34 runs batted in, while Johnston hit six homers with 38 RBIs, and stole 12 bases.

Ryan Vermillion made the second team, as he was a key factor in the playoffs for the Rebels and posted a 1.40 ERA for the season. Catcher Hudson Walburn was honorable mention, as he hit six homers and knocked in 33 runs.

On the softball side, Tait Davidson and Kayla Franklin were named to the 7A second team. Davidson posted 22 wins and nine saves over 161 innings pitched. Franklin hit an impressive .409, knocking nine home runs and piling up 61 RBIs.

Miah Simmons was named honorable mention as a utility player. She won 14 games in the circle and posted eight homers and 51 RBIs as a hitter.

Several soccer players made the list of all-state and all-metro players. For the girls, Anna Towry and Sarah Frances Gilroy made the all-state team across all classifications. Both of them and McGrew were named first team all-state in 7A, as well.

On the all-metro team, Towry was first team, Gilroy was second team and McGrew, Catherine Myrick and Suzy Woodruff were listed as honorable mention.

For the boys soccer team, Parker Dennie was named first team all-state in Class 7A, while Alec Paraiso was honorable mention all-state. Both were listed as first team on the all-metro team as well, with Jack Davis named honorable mention all-metro.