Rebels appear at volleyball media day

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills volleyball players and coach Ashley Hardee at media day on Aug. 10, 2026, at Hoover High School. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Ahead of the high school volleyball season, the Vestavia Hills High School team took to the stage Monday morning to express excitement for the fall.

The Rebels were one of 14 local teams to take part in the Over the Mountain Media Day event, hosted by Hoover High School in conjunction with Starnes Media and Under the Lights.

Head coach Ashley Hardee was joined by his eight seniors to discuss the Rebels' high hopes and other aspects of the program.

Stay tuned to the Vestavia Voice for a full preseason outlook next week.

Vestavia Hills opens the season Aug. 20 at home against Bayside Academy.