Rebels announce 2 new coaches

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Alex Carroll holds the Class 7A state championship trophy on May 10, 2025, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved two new varsity head coaches for Vestavia Hills High School on Monday evening.

Alex Carroll is set to take over the girls soccer program following the retirement of Brigid Meadow.

Taking over the girls basketball program will be Crosby Morrison, who comes to Vestavia from Pelham.

“These are two great hires for our system and female athletics as a whole,” Vestavia Hills City Schools athletics director Laura Casey said. “We are super excited to get them going and to support them in all the ways we can.”

Carroll and Morrison will take over programs that have experienced great success in recent years.

Meadow capped her career with the girls soccer program with more than 400 wins and six state championships. The Rebels won the Class 7A state title May 10 by knocking off defending champion Auburn in the final.

Carroll is no stranger to the program, having played under Meadow. She was a 2014 graduate of Vestavia Hills, and played soccer at Wofford College. She has been an assistant coach with the soccer and basketball programs for the last seven years as well.

"Alex knows Vestavia; she went there, she played there, has coached there. She has such an intricate knowledge of what makes Vestavia, Vestavia. But she also has a fresh perspective of how to continue to push that program forward," Casey said.

Morrison has been the head coach at Pelham the last seven years, leading the Panthers’ program to heights it had never previously experienced. She took the program to the state final four for the first time ever in 2022. That final four run was in the midst of a four-year stretch that saw the Panthers reach the regional tournament four straight years, three regional finals and the final four.

"Crosby brings experience, she brings tenacity, which will continue to elevate the girls basketball program," Casey said. "We're super excited about the big picture that she brings to moving our program forward."

Prior to Pelham, Morrison was an assistant coach at Oxford and Cleburne County before two years as the head coach at Baldwin County High School. Morrison will also be taking on an athletics administration role at Vestavia.

A meet-and-greet with both coaches will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Vestavia Hills High School competition gym.