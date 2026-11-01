Rebels aiming for playoff success under new 6A format

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. Vestavia Hills celebrates a Bruce Littleton (22) touchdown during a Class 7A second round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City.

The playoffs look a little different this fall for the Vestavia Hills High School football team, and the changes could work in the Rebels’ favor.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association eliminated Class 7A as part of its latest reclassification, moving public schools back into six classes and placing private schools in their own divisions. Vestavia Hills now plays in Class 6A, Region 3, which looks much like the old 7A Region 3. Thompson, Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Tuscaloosa County and Prattville are still there, and Spain Park is back after two seasons in the old 6A.

The postseason changed along with it. For the first time, 24 of the 32 teams in the state’s largest class qualify for the playoffs. The top six teams in each of the four regions advance, two more than under the old format.

The top two seeds in each region earn a first-round bye, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds host the No. 6 and No. 5 seeds from another region on Nov. 6. The bye teams enter the bracket Nov. 13, and the five-round tournament concludes Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, as the Super 7 heads to Mobile for the first time.

Under the old system, four teams from Region 3 made the field, and the margin for error was slim. In 2024, the Rebels went 5-5 and still claimed the fourth seed. Now only a bottom-two finish in region play keeps a team out, and a top-four finish would deliver something the program has not had in 13 years: a home playoff game.

Before the season, Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said one of the goals for this year’s team was to host a home playoff game.

Vestavia had played 12 consecutive road playoff games entering the season. The last one at home came Nov. 15, 2013, a 31-28 second-round win over Bessemer City. That team went on to win 19-12 at Bob Jones in the quarterfinals before falling to Hoover 31-28 in the semifinals, the Rebels’ deepest run since the 1998 state championship season.

The program’s recent postseason history followed a pattern until last season: a first-round road win, then a second-round exit against one of the state’s elite. Evans took over as head coach in 2022 after the Rebels had qualified for the playoffs just twice in the previous eight years, in 2015 and 2019. Vestavia reached the postseason in each of his first four seasons.

As of press time, Vestavia Hills was still in the midst of region play, and the standings had not been settled yet. Stay tuned to vestaviavoice.com for coverage of the remainder of the season.

2022: The Rebels won 52-10 at Austin in the first round, then fell to eventual state champion Thompson 21-12 in the second round.

2023: Vestavia won at Austin again, 38-17, and again ran into Thompson in the second round, falling 34-14.

2024: A 5-5 regular season sent the Rebels to 9-1 Mary Montgomery, where they won 42-21. Central-Phenix City ended the run a week later, 41-21.

2025: Vestavia entered the playoffs 8-2 on a five-game winning streak and jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead at Auburn, but the Tigers rallied for a 52-41 win in the first round.

Vestavia Hills owns a 51-34 all-time playoff record over 36 appearances, with state championships in 1980 and 1998. The Rebels have not played in a third-round game since 2013, and the expanded bracket gives them a clearer path to change that.