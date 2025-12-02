Rebels finish 4th in state swimming and diving

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving The Vestavia Hills High School girls medley team at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving Vestavia Hills High School's Lucy Comer at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving Vestavia Hills High School's Bennett Lowther at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving Vestavia Hills High School's Andrew Hilsmeier at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving Vestavia Hills High School's Rilie Reid at the sate meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving The Vestavia Hills High School boys medley team at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls swimming and diving teams each placed fourth in the Class 6A-7A state meet Nov. 21-22 in Huntsville.

Rilie Reid, Lucy Comer, Bennett Lowther and Andrew Hilsmeier were among the individual state champions for the Rebels. The boys 400-yard freestyle relay team won the state title as well.

Individual girls results:

Anna Reece Handey — sixth place, 200-yard individual medley; sixth place, 100 breaststroke

Rilie Reid — state champion, 50 freestyle; fifth place, 100 freestyle

Angela Zhang — fourth place, 500 freestyle

Katharyn Fulton — seventh place, 500 freestyle

Elle Louie — eighth place, 200 IM

Ivy Comfort — eighth place, diving

Girls relays:

200 medley relay — third place: Emily Jin, Handey, Louie, Reid

400 freestyle relay — seventh place: Handey, Reid, Zhang, Fulton

Lucy Comer — state champion, 50 freestyle (para-ambulatory); state champion, 100 freestyle (para-ambulatory)

Individual boys results:

Bennett Lowther — state champion, 100 freestyle; fourth place, 50 freestyle

Andrew Hilsmier — state champion, 100 butterfly; third place, 100 backstroke

Shepherd Rubin — fourth place, 200 IM; third place, 500 freestyle

Parker Jordan — seventh place, diving

Boys relays:

200 medley relay — third place: Hilsmier, Wyatt Farrell, Lowther, Rubin

400 freestyle relay — state champions: Hilsmier, Tucker Hicks, Rubin, Lowther