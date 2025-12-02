Rebels finish 4th in state swimming and diving

1 of 6
Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron
Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving
The Vestavia Hills High School girls medley team at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron.
Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron
Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving
Vestavia Hills High School's Lucy Comer at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron.
Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron
Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving
Vestavia Hills High School's Bennett Lowther at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron.
Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron
Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving
Vestavia Hills High School's Andrew Hilsmeier at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron.
Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron
Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving
Vestavia Hills High School's Rilie Reid at the sate meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron.
Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron
Vestavia Hills Swimming and Diving
The Vestavia Hills High School boys medley team at the state meet on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at Huntsville Aquatics Center. Photo courtesy of Oliver Aaron.
The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls swimming and diving teams each placed fourth in the Class 6A-7A state meet Nov. 21-22 in Huntsville.
Rilie Reid, Lucy Comer, Bennett Lowther and Andrew Hilsmeier were among the individual state champions for the Rebels. The boys 400-yard freestyle relay team won the state title as well.
Individual girls results:
Anna Reece Handey — sixth place, 200-yard individual medley; sixth place, 100 breaststroke
Rilie Reid — state champion, 50 freestyle; fifth place, 100 freestyle
Angela Zhang — fourth place, 500 freestyle
Katharyn Fulton — seventh place, 500 freestyle
Elle Louie — eighth place, 200 IM
Ivy Comfort — eighth place, diving
Girls relays:
200 medley relay — third place: Emily Jin, Handey, Louie, Reid
400 freestyle relay — seventh place: Handey, Reid, Zhang, Fulton
Lucy Comer — state champion, 50 freestyle (para-ambulatory); state champion, 100 freestyle (para-ambulatory)
Individual boys results:
Bennett Lowther — state champion, 100 freestyle; fourth place, 50 freestyle
Andrew Hilsmier — state champion, 100 butterfly; third place, 100 backstroke
Shepherd Rubin — fourth place, 200 IM; third place, 500 freestyle
Parker Jordan — seventh place, diving
Boys relays:
200 medley relay — third place: Hilsmier, Wyatt Farrell, Lowther, Rubin
400 freestyle relay — state champions: Hilsmier, Tucker Hicks, Rubin, Lowther