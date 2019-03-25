Proving themselves

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Vestavia Hills’ Lizzie Hill (2) during a playoff game last spring. Hill is a UAB signee and one of six seniors this spring.

Roughly half of the Rebels’ starting 11 played a significant role on the 2018 Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer team, one that bounced back from a title game loss in 2017 to reclaim the Class 7A crown last spring.

The 2018 team generated much of its motivation from that disappointing defeat in the championship and rode it all the way to the blue map last year.

But this year’s six seniors — Georgia Kamburis, Caroline Causey, Anna Grace Darty, Lizzie Hill, Cat Yeilding and Anna Woodson — have turned the page. All but Yeilding played a big part in last year’s success, and they are looking to write their own story.

“This is a whole new team, it’s a new year,” Vestavia Hills head coach Brigid Meadow said. “This team didn’t win state, so they have a lot to prove. … They want to make a name for themselves and be the team of 2019.”

Kamburis, a midfielder, started last year and really came on strong toward the end of the season, according to Meadow. Causey was “amazing” during the Rebels’ run to the state championship from her midfield position, and UAB signee Hill is a forward who can play anywhere on the field.

Darty is a defender who showed her value last season as a goalkeeper as well. Woodson is the Rebels’ primary goalkeeper. Yeilding has been with the track and field team the last few years and has joined the soccer team for her senior year.

Meadow said this year’s group of seniors has grown into its role of leading the team.

“This group, they’ve been very inclusive of the freshmen, sophomores, juniors,” she said. “They want everyone to feel like they’re a part. It feels like a family, and everyone likes everybody. Nobody’s left out. From our weakest player to our best player, everyone takes responsibility and accountability.”

For anyone who has watched one of Meadow’s teams play at Vestavia Hills, the word the Rebels hope to define their season should come as a surprise to no one.

“Our theme this year is to be relentless in everything we do,” Meadow said. “If a ball is in play, or anything we’re after, we’re going to be relentless.”

The Rebels have earned a reputation as a team that doesn’t give opponents anything easy, and it doesn’t appear as if that will change.

“They don’t give up,” Meadow said of her team. “That’s kind of been our strength.”

The pieces are in place for another special season, Meadow said. For the Rebels, it will come down to maintaining focus and health, along with increased contributions from the sophomores and juniors playing bigger roles this season.

At least in the early portions of the season, the Rebels appear to be achieving those things. They started out by winning their first 12 games and claiming tournament titles in the Southern Shootout and the Southeastern Shootout.

It’s not as if those wins have come against inferior competition, either. They have already notched wins over perennially strong teams such as Auburn and McGill-Toolen. That typically pays dividends for Vestavia Hills come May, when the Rebels will attempt to repeat as state champs.

“We don’t have an easy schedule,” Meadow said. “It really does pay off when you play tougher opponents.”