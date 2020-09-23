Progress the name of the game for Rebels

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia’s Megan Walker (3) spikes the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Sept. 8.

This season is all about progress for Payton Mansell and the Vestavia Hills High School volleyball program.

So far, the first-year head coach has been pleased in that regard.

“From the time we played our first game up until now, everything has been a progression of getting better,” Mansell said.

Coming into a new program is tough under any circumstance, but even more so considering Mansell took the Vestavia job in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, she took over a Rebels program built for the last several years by the sound teachings of Mandy Burgess.

Mansell was most recently an assistant coach at Austin before coming to Vestavia Hills, but she has been a head coach before, spending a few years coaching in Mississippi. She has inherited a team willing to learn and buy in to her coaching.

“When you tell them strategy, like what certain spots are open and they follow through with it and it works,” she said when asked to give an example of the progress the team has made in the first month of competition.

One of the hallmarks of Burgess’ recent teams at Vestavia was the Rebels’ capability to compete with teams more physically imposing, due to their knowledge of the game and ability to execute at a high level. Mansell’s squad is no different.

Her three seniors are the embodiment of that. Megan Walker, Jillian Ronson and Ava McMillan have played various roles throughout their high school careers to this point, but are now playing a significant part inlaying the foundation of Mansell’s program at Vestavia.

Walker is an outside hitter, Ronson is a setter and McMillan is the team’s libero (a designated back row player). Mansell likes that the seniors each play three of the most pivotal positions on the floor. They hold their teammates accountable and are team-oriented players, Mansell said.

“It’s awesome to have a senior in each of those roles, that the underclassmen can look at and see how they should be performing,” Mansell said. “It sets a great example.”

There are seven juniors on the team. Angelica Vines is the Rebels’ starting right side, as she is tasked with blocking the opponent’s top outside hitter. Maggie Ball is a middle who is a strong vocal leader and reads plays extremely well, Mansell said. Izzy Melendez is one of Vestavia’s left backs, while Rachel DeFore is a left-handed middle. Katie Beth Boston is a versatile player capable of playing anywhere on the court. Alice Armstrong is a setter and Stephanie Wright is a right side.

Kaylee Rickert is one of three sophomores; she is a starting defensive specialist and the Rebels’ best server most nights. Savannah Gann is a “gifted volleyball player” who Mansell lauded for her consistency passing. Kate Kaiser plays anywhere and everywhere on the court. The Rebels have also brought up freshman Audrey Vielguth to bolster the squad.

Vestavia’s primary goal is to take care of business in Class 7A, Area 6. The Rebels have already notched wins over Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City, with Spain Park standing as their toughest competition in the area.

Last fall, the Rebels advanced to the super regional tournament for the third time in four years. There is no reason to think they shouldn’t be there once again.

“They are hungry,” Mansell said. “They want to win and they are going to give people a run for their money.”