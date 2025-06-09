Rebels honored on postseason soccer teams

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Vestavia Hills players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

Betsy Whitson, senior forward

1st team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Addison Mizerany, senior midfield

1st team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Katie Llewellyn, junior defender

1st team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Brianna Tortorici, junior goalkeeper

1st team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Brigid Meadow

Large School 6A-7A Coach of the Year

Emma Listi, senior midfield

2nd team 7A all-state

Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Cameron Dickerson, sophomore defender

Honorable mention overall all-state

Harrison Crotwell, senior forward

2nd team all-metro

Parker Tarorick, junior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

Will Davis, junior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

Carter Willis, senior defender

Honorable mention all-metro

Griffin Latham, senior defender

Honorable mention all-metro

Robert Feely, sophomore defender

Honorable mention all-metro

Blair Marron, junior defender