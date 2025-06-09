Rebels honored on postseason soccer teams

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Vestavia Hills players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

Betsy Whitson, senior forward

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Addison Mizerany, senior midfield

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Katie Llewellyn, junior defender

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Brianna Tortorici, junior goalkeeper

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Brigid Meadow

  • Large School 6A-7A Coach of the Year

Emma Listi, senior midfield

  • 2nd team 7A all-state
  • Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Cameron Dickerson, sophomore defender

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Harrison Crotwell, senior forward

  • 2nd team all-metro

Parker Tarorick, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Will Davis, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Carter Willis, senior defender

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Griffin Latham, senior defender

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Robert Feely, sophomore defender

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Blair Marron, junior defender

  • Honorable mention A Division all-metro