Rebels honored on postseason soccer teams

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Vestavia Hills players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.
Betsy Whitson, senior forward
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Addison Mizerany, senior midfield
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Katie Llewellyn, junior defender
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Brianna Tortorici, junior goalkeeper
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Brigid Meadow
- Large School 6A-7A Coach of the Year
Emma Listi, senior midfield
- 2nd team 7A all-state
- Honorable mention team A Division all-metro
Cameron Dickerson, sophomore defender
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Harrison Crotwell, senior forward
- 2nd team all-metro
Parker Tarorick, junior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
Will Davis, junior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
Carter Willis, senior defender
- Honorable mention all-metro
Griffin Latham, senior defender
- Honorable mention all-metro
Robert Feely, sophomore defender
- Honorable mention all-metro
Blair Marron, junior defender
- Honorable mention A Division all-metro