× Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 The Defensive Line rushing on the snap - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville, by Alex Millender

The second round of the playoffs is in the books, and four Under the Lights teams are still alive as we head to the third round.

Here's a quick look at this week's games.

Vestavia Hills (9-2) vs. Central-Phenix City (10-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Sparkman 56-10; Central-Phenix City beat Baker 58-7.

What to watch: Charlie Taaffe accounted for four touchdowns against Sparkman, three rushing and one passing, and Luke Stubbs scored three times, on a run, a reception and a fumble return. Vestavia Hills gained 407 yards without a turnover and is playing at a high level entering a key quarterfinal game against the Red Devils. Central-Phenix City's only loss this season came against Thompson in the season opener, while Thompson is one of Vestavia's two losses as well. Central is led by first-year coach Cody Flournoy and has played like one of the top teams in the state since the season-opening defeat.

Last meeting: Central-Phenix City beat Vestavia Hills 41-21 in the 2024 playoffs. The series is tied 1-1.

Next week: With a win, Vestavia Hills would either travel to Thompson or host Opelika in the semifinals.

Briarwood (12-0) vs. American Christian (11-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood beat John Carroll 27-19; American Christian beat Lee-Scott 56-7.

What to watch: Briarwood ran for 229 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns against John Carroll, two each from Jackson Reyer and Jamison Barnes, without turning the ball over. John Carroll made life difficult for the Lions, who will look to regain their top-level form ahead of this week's game. American Christian's only loss this season came against Briarwood on Oct. 23. With a win, Briarwood will qualify for the Private Class AA state championship game. The Lions were last in the state final in 2017, when they played St. Paul's in the 5A championship.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat American Christian 28-14 earlier this season to wrap up the region title. Briarwood leads the series 1-0.

Next week: With a win, Briarwood would face either McGill-Toolen or UMS-Wright in the championship game.

Hewitt-Trussville (8-4) vs. Auburn (8-3)

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat James Clemens 51-27; Auburn beat Foley 56-13.

What to watch: Jack Floyd had 401 total yards against James Clemens, running for 180 and throwing for 221 and three touchdowns, and Daniel Williams ran for 84 yards and three scores. Hewitt-Trussville gained 483 yards and held James Clemens to 99 rushing yards in a convincing win against the Region 4 champs. The two teams met in the first game of the season, and an offensive shootout ensued. Quarterbacks Cason Myers and Jack Floyd will look to replicate their impressive performances from that game once again. The two QBs combined for 10 touchdowns in the first meeting.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Auburn 56-42 at the beginning of the season in the first meeting ever between the two teams.

Next week: With a win, Hewitt-Trussville would travel to either Daphne or Prattville in the semifinals.

Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Florence (11-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Braly Stadium, Florence

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Douglas 56-0; Florence beat Minor 30-12.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville held Douglas to minus-4 yards of total offense, with Jamario Yadao blocking a punt and returning an interception 23 yards for a touchdown in last week's win. The Cougars gained 374 yards, 289 of them on the ground, and went 9 for 9 on third down. This week's opponent will prove a much tougher test, as Florence enters having won four straight games following its only loss to Austin.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Florence 31-27 in 2017. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 3-2, and this will be the fourth time the two teams have met in the playoffs.

Next week: With a win, Clay-Chalkville would either host Muscle Shoals or travel to Parker in the semifinals.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.