Playoff Football Preview: Rebels host Huntsville

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Harper (14) celebrates his interception during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The state playoffs are upon us, as the road to the State Championships in Mobile begins.

Here's a look at some of the local first-round matchups:

Vestavia Hills (7-2) vs. Huntsville (4-6)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills had an open date; Huntsville fell to Muscle Shoals 34-19.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills played its Oct. 23 regular-season finale at Prattville without starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe. If Taaffe returns, the Rebels are the heavy favorite in this matchup. The Rebels are the No. 3 seed in Class 6A, Region 3 and finished 5-2 in the region. Huntsville lost three of its last four, but its biggest win of the year came against Bob Jones on Oct. 15.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Huntsville 9-0 in 2012. Vestavia Hills leads the series 3-0.

Next week: With a win, Vestavia Hills would face Sparkman in the second round.

Homewood (9-1) vs. Theodore (5-5)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Oak Mountain 24-15; Theodore fell to Mary G. Montgomery 35-13.

What to watch: Homewood threw for 238 yards against Oak Mountain, with Beckham Newell catching seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots defense has been strong in recent weeks as well, so Homewood appears positioned well heading into the postseason. The Patriots have won eight straight games and finished 7-0 in Class 5A, Region 4. Theodore finished the regular losing three of their last four and the Bobcats' best win is against a 5-5 Blount team.

Last meeting: Homewood and Theodore have never met.

Next week: With a win, Homewood would face the winner of Pike Road and Bessemer City in the second round.

John Carroll (4-6) at Randolph (7-3)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: SportsMed Field, Huntsville

Last week: John Carroll fell to Leeds 41-0; Randolph beat Madison County 44-9.

What to watch: This is a rematch of an Oct. 23 Region 2 game in which John Carroll led 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, before Randolph charged back in the final quarter and won. John Carroll finished 3-4 in Private Class AA, Region 2.

Last meeting: Randolph beat John Carroll 25-21 two weeks ago in the first meeting between the schools.

Next week: With a win, John Carroll would face the winner of Briarwood and St. John Paul II in the second round.

Update: St. John Paul II has forfeited the first round playoff game against Briarwood, citing not having enough active players and the "health and safety of our young men." Briarwood will advance to the second round.

Briarwood (10-0) vs. St. John Paul II (0-10)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood had an open date; St. John Paul II fell to Danville 21-17.

What to watch: Briarwood won the Private Class AA, Region 2 title by beating American Christian 28-14 on Oct. 23 and enters the playoffs unbeaten. St. John Paul II is in the postseason despite not winning a game in the new AHSAA private school format.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat St. John Paul II 56-7 earlier this season in the first meeting between the two schools.

Next week: With a win, Briarwood would face the winner of Randolph and John Carroll in the second round.

Clay-Chalkville (7-2) vs. Austin (6-4)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville fell to Central-Phenix City 64-46; Austin beat Bob Jones 35-28.

What to watch: CJ Eldridge accounted for six touchdowns against Central-Phenix City, three passing and three rushing, despite Clay-Chalkville falling short against the No. 2 team in Class 6A. The Cougars won the Class 5A, Region 6 title at 6-0 and enters the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the 5A state championship. Austin rebounded from a 1-3 start this year, winning five of its last six. The Black Bears are the only team to beat Florence this year.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Austin 45-35 in 2015. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 2-1.

Next week: With a win, Clay-Chalkville would face the winner of Douglas and Mortimer Jordan in the second round.

Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) vs. Gadsden City (5-5)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Pike Road 21-14; Gadsden City had an open date.

What to watch: Jack Floyd was involved in all three Hewitt-Trussville touchdowns against Pike Road, running for 85 yards and two scores and throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass as the Huskies earned a tough win. The Huskies are the No. 4 seed in Class 6A, Region 3, arguably the deepest region in the state. Gadsden City dropped its final two regular season games and has not beaten a team with a winning record all season.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Gadsden City 56-7 in 2025. Hewitt-Trussville leads the series 14-6.

Next week: With a win, Hewitt-Trussville would face James Clemens in the second round.

Spain Park (6-4) at Buckhorn (6-4)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tommy Ledbetter Stadium, New Market

Last week: Spain Park beat James Clemens 48-21; Buckhorn beat Athens 34-31.

What to watch: Spain Park scored 34 straight points against James Clemens after the game was tied 7-7 and gained 467 total yards, 259 of them on the ground, in an impressive performance to round out the regular season. The Jaguars are the No. 5 seed in Class 6A, Region 3 and expect to have a couple of players back for the playoffs based on what head coach Tim Vakakes said after last week's game. In terms of common opponents, Buckhorn lost to James Clemens by 10 and lost to Oak Mountain by 24. Spain Park defeated Oak Mountain by three touchdowns.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Buckhorn 35-7 in 2007 in the only previous meeting between the two.

Next week: With a win, Spain Park would face Prattville in the second round.

Hoover (4-6) at Bob Jones (5-5)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Hoover had an open date; Bob Jones fell to Austin 35-28.

What to watch: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 49-0 on Oct. 23, with Jordon Ward scoring three touchdowns, to snap a four-game losing streak and clinch the sixth and final playoff spot in Class 6A, Region 3. Despite being on the road, Hoover is the favorite in this matchup. The Bucs could get starting quarterback Kaleb Freeman back after missing the last few games due to injury.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Bob Jones 45-19 in 2022. Hoover leads the series 8-0.

Next week: With a win, Hoover would face Thompson in the second round.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.