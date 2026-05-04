Playoff update: Tough week for Rebels

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills infielder/pitcher Cohen Walker (18) swings at the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County at Sammy Dunn Field on Monday, Mar. 30, 2026 in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School's spring sports teams had a tough week, with both the baseball and soccer teams seeing their seasons come to an end in playoff action.

At the Class 7A state outdoor track and field meet, the Vestavia Hills boys finished third in 7A with 97.5 points, while the girls finished ninth in 7A with 42 points. A full recap of the state meet will be published in the coming days.

On the baseball diamond, the Rebels saw their season end in a hard-fought three-game first-round series against Bob Jones. Vestavia dropped the opener of Thursday's doubleheader 4-3, with Wilson Szymela throwing a complete game and Haines Bridges driving in two runs.

The Rebels bounced back to win the nightcap 7-1 behind a dominant complete game from Cooper Anderson, who struck out 14 and allowed just one run. Cross Tonsmeire had two hits in the win, while Jacob Harris had a pair of hits and knocked in three runs.

In Saturday's decisive third game, Vestavia fell 6-1 with Cohen Walker going 2-for-4.

In the soccer playoffs, the Vestavia Hills boys team saw its season end in the Class 7A second round last Friday, falling to Bob Jones 2-1.

As of the time of writing, the Vestavia Hills softball team is in the midst of the Area 6 tournament. The Rebels defeated Oak Mountain 6-4 last Friday in the opening round.