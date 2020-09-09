PHOTOS: Rebels sweep Hewitt-Trussville in area match

1 of 19
Vestavia’s Ava McMillan (4) passes the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Megan Walker (3) spikes the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Stephanie Wright (11) sends the ball over the net during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Jillian Ronson (21) sets the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Chrischandria James (21) spikes the ball over the hands of Vestavia’s Rachel DeFore (14) during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Jillian Ronson (21) sets the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Vestavia Hills Rebels meet in a huddle following a match against Hewitt-Trussville at Bryant Bank Arena at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Stephanie Wright (11) sends the ball over the net during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Jillian Ronson (21) serves during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Angelica Vines (12) spikes the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Alice Armstrong (17) sets the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Megan Walker (3) serves during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills’ head coach Payton Mansell talks to Audrey Vielguth (2) on the sideline during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Audrey Vielguth (2) serves during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Jillian Ronson (21) sets the ball as Rachel DeFore (14) moves in to spike it over the net during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Audrey Vielguth (2) passes the ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Megan Walker (3) passes a low ball during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Katie Davidson (10) sends the ball over the net as Vestavia’s Maggie Ball (1) jumps to block the pass during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s Ava McMillan (4) serves during a match between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team picked up a Class 7A, Area 6 win Tuesday evening, as the Rebels swept Hewitt-Trussville in three sets (25-12, 25-12, 25-18).
The Rebels play another area match this Thursday, as they travel to Gadsden City.
