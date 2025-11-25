PHOTOS: Rebels host Chelsea in hoops

× 1 of 78 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5) drives to the basket against Chelsea center Joseph Kindall (44) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 78 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills guard Jon Allen Harper (13) dribbles against Chelsea forward Truitt Jennings (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 78 Expand Photo by David Leong Chelsea guard Jordan Garcia (5) guards Vestavia Hills guard Adrian Peterson (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. The 2025-26 high school basketball season is underway, and the months-long journey for the varsity programs is underway.

On Nov. 21, the Vestavia Hills boys and girls hosted Chelsea.

The boys team earned its first win of the season, with a 51-32 victory. Emory Bear led the way for the Rebels in the game with 18 points and five rebounds. Johnny Towry posted 11 points as well.

Vestavia Hills girls fell to Chelsea 60-49.

Here are plenty of photos from both games.