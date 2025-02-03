Photos: Rebels at the 7A Indoor Track and Field State Championship

× 1 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Barclay Brown high jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x200m relay team aces during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Barclay Brown high jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4z200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Barclay Brown high jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Chase Kaiser throws the shotput during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Barclay Brown high jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Drank Renta throws the shotput during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Chase Kaiser throws the shotput during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Caleb Farrar pole vaults during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Caleb Farrar pole vaults during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Barclay Brown high jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Barclay Brown high jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 55 Expand Vestavia and Hoover boys 4x800m relay team race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 27 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 28 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 29 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x800m relay team celebrates their win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 30 of 55 Expand Hewitt's Haven White runs the 60mH against Vestavia's Reese Beckner during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 31 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Vaughan Rainer runs the 60m Ambulatory during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 32 of 55 Expand Hoover's DeMrion Gardener, Jordan Williams and Vestavia's Chase Webb race in the 60m dash during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 33 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Jack Stubbs long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 34 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Jack Stubbs long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 35 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Jack Stubbs long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 36 of 55 Expand Vestavia's Olivia Carroll runs the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 37 of 55 Expand Vestavia's John Hayes, Oak Mountain's John Shoemaker, and Hoover's Yhomas Sheek on the podium after the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 38 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 39 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 40 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 41 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 42 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 43 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 44 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 45 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 46 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 47 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 48 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 49 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 50 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 51 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 52 of 55 Expand Vestavia girls celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 53 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 54 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 55 of 55 Expand Vestavia boys celebrate winning 7A runner-up during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School delivered a standout performance at the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet Friday afternoon at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

A well-rounded effort from the boys and girls teams led to the Rebels taking home second place in each team competition. Hoover swept the 7A titles for the fourth consecutive year, but the Rebels edged Hewitt-Trussville for second place on both sides.

To see the full meet gallery, follow this link.