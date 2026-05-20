Over the Mountain basketball standouts to discuss path to college hoops

× Expand Image courtesy of Bradley Metrock

“Making The Team: What It Takes To Play College Basketball In 2026” will take place Saturday, May 30, from 10-11:15 a.m. at the Woodlawn Theatre, 5503 First Ave. N. in Birmingham. The theatre is owned by a Vestavia Hills resident and was recently renovated.

The event will feature Over the Mountain basketball standouts Win Miller of Vestavia Hills High School (Class of 2023), DeWayne Brown of Hoover High School (Class of 2025) and Ty Davis of Mountain Brook High School (Class of 2024).

The players will discuss their journeys into college basketball, the challenges they faced and the lessons they learned along the way. Organizers said the event is designed to help aspiring young athletes better understand what it takes to compete at the collegiate level.

The discussion will be moderated by Vestavia resident Bradley Metrock and will include an audience question-and-answer session near the end of the 75-minute program.

Admission is free, but registration is limited. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Registration is available at eventzilla.net.