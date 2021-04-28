Opening day

Photos by Neal Embry. Photos by Neal Embry. Photos by Neal Embry. Photos by Neal Embry.

The Miracle League Field at Wald Park opened April 11, with a special ceremony honoring the city leaders and volunteers who helped make the field a reality. The ceremony also honored the four teams that will be a part of the inaugural season of Miracle League at the new field.

Miracle League allows people with disabilities to enjoy baseball, with fields tailored to fit their needs. The field is part of the ongoing renovations to Wald Park, Vestavia’s largest park. This year’s Miracle League season runs through May 23, with games scheduled for 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. each Sunday.