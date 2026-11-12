Pigg, Ussery named to North-South All-Star team

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) is pressured by Vestavia Hill's Paxton Ussery (50) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Two Vestavia Hills High School linemen will finish their high school careers in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Classic.

Offensive lineman Cord Pigg and defensive end Paxton Ussery were named to the North roster for the 68th edition of the game, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Thursday. The game will be played Friday, Dec. 11, at AmFirst Stadium at Jacksonville State University.

Pigg, listed at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, plays guard and center for the Rebels. Ussery is listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds.

Russellville’s Darrell Higgins will coach the North team, with Baker’s Eric Scott leading the South. Each roster has 37 players, and players from eight different classifications will take the field for the first time in the game’s history.

The game moved to Jacksonville this year because the AHSAA is hosting the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in Mobile the following day. The South leads the all-time series 35-30-2, but the North won last year’s game 41-28 in Mobile.