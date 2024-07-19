Rebels compete in AHSAA All-Star Week

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Sarah Gordon (33) dribbles to the basket during an AHSAA Class 7A girls Northwest Regional semifinal game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Bob Jones Patriots in Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Pipkin returns the ball in a doubles match with Louis Kolettis against Mountain Brook’s George Dumas and Hews Goodson on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Kenley Outzen returns the ball during a match in the Class 7A tennis sectionals at the Hoover Met Complex on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Luke Bedwell serves the ball in a doubles match with Ben Cusmariu against Mountain Brook’s Thomas Austin and Guy Mitchell on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Deangelo McDaniel Vestavia Hill's Claire Spoon finished 6th overall during the 7A state championship cross-country meet in Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Photo by Deangelo McDaniel. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills head coach Patrick Davis talks with the Rebels during a timeout in a Northwest Regional semifinal game at Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The Rebels defeated Bob Jones 56-29 to advance to the Northwest Regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Wallace State Community College. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Mitchell Schaaf, left, and Alex Leath approach the finish line during the boys Class 7A race of the AHSAA State Cross-Country Champiponships at Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its annual All-Star week in Montgomery this past week, July 15-19.

The week is an opportunity for coaches and athletic administrators around the state to congregate for clinics, banquets and other events. Rising seniors were selected to play in all-star games in each sport.

Here is a look at how the Vestavia Hills High School athletes selected fared in their all-star opportunities. Each of the Rebels athletes played on the North teams, competing against South all-stars.

Patrick Davis coached the North boys basketball team to a 97-85 win.

Sarah Gordon scored eight points for the North girls basketball team in a dominant 87-46 win.

Claire Spooner was selected as part of the North girls cross-country team.

Mitchell Schaaf was selected as part of the North boys cross-country team.

Kenley Outzen paired with Madison Standifer, but fell in three sets to Gabby Barrera (Montgomery Academy) and Sarah Ladd (UMS-Wright), 6-2, 4-6, 10-7, in girls tennis.

Luke Bedwell and Louis Kolettis were selected as part of the North boys tennis roster.