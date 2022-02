National Signing Day 2022: Going to the next level

On National Signing Day 2022, Vestavia Hills High School honored its student-athletes preparing to enter the world of college athletics upon graduation. Vestavia recognized 15 student-athletes as they signed letters of intent to athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.

× 1 of 16 Expand Sims Nichols × 2 of 16 Expand ▶ Sport: Lacrosse▶ College/University: Young Harris College × 3 of 16 Expand Max Hull, ▶ Sport: Lacrosse▶ College/University: Drexel University × 4 of 16 Expand Andrew Castleberry,▶ Sport: Tennis▶ College/University: Birmingham-Southern College × 5 of 16 Expand Ryan Pearlman, ▶ Sport: Tennis▶ College/University: Birmingham-Southern College × 6 of 16 Expand Bo Webb, ▶ Sport: Track and field▶ College/University: University of South Alabama × 7 of 16 Expand Crawford West, ▶ Sport: Track and field▶ College/University: University of Alabama × 8 of 16 Expand Andrew Bradshaw▶ Sport: Track and field▶ College/University: Troy University × 9 of 16 Expand Jamar Wilkins, ▶ Sport: Football▶ College/University: Phenix City Prep × 10 of 16 Expand Cole Turner, ▶ Sport: Football▶ College/University: Clemson University × 11 of 16 Expand Hoke Smith, ▶ Sport: Football▶ College/University: U.S. Naval Academy × 12 of 16 Expand Caroline Redden, ▶ Sport: Softball▶ College/University: University of West Georgia × 13 of 16 Expand Ethan McGriff, ▶ Sport: Baseball▶ College/University: Centre College × 14 of 16 Expand Thomas Watson, ▶ Sport: Baseball▶ College/University: University of West Alabama × 15 of 16 Expand Jackson Sharp, ▶ Sport: Golf▶ College/University: Birmingham-Southern College × 16 of 16 Expand Jake Ovitt, ▶ Sport: Golf▶ College/University: Birmingham-Southern College Prev Next