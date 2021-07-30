Move to Florida ‘feels right’ for Rebels softball coach

× Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Left: Vestavia Hills head coach Lissa Walker high-fives Hannah Grace Roden (13) during a Class 7A, Area 5 game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover in April 2018 at Jim Brown Field in Hoover. Right: Vestavia Hills’ Charity Bibbs (22) and head coach Lissa Walker during a game between Oxford and Vestavia Hills in April 2019 at the Vestavia Hills Softball Complex.

It feels like the right move at the right time for Lissa Walker.

After a decade as the Vestavia Hills High School softball coach, Walker accepted a coaching and teaching position at Port St. Joe High School in Florida. She will serve as the head volleyball and softball coach at Port St. Joe.

The move allows her to move closer to her mother.

“Sometimes you can’t explain things and this is one of them,” Walker said. “It feels right.”

Walker took Vestavia Hills to the state tournament in four of her 10 years. The Rebels finished second in 2012 and placed third in 2013 and 2016. She also took Vestavia back to the state tournament in 2021.

“It was really good,” Walker said of her time at Vestavia. “With coaching comes tough years and great years. I had more great years than tough years. I had a lot of support; a lot of great kids and great parents came through the program.”

Before arriving at Vestavia Hills, Walker won four state championships at Hueytown (2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010). She taught in Alabama for 26 years and will be able to draw retirement in multiple states.

“That’s a pretty good deal when you’re in teaching,” she said. “Everything just fell in place and added up at the right time.”

Port St. Joe competes in the smallest classification in Florida, which is in stark contrast to what she has done in recent years. Hueytown elevated to Class 6A while she was there and Vestavia competed in 6A and then 7A, after it was formed in 2014.

Walker also coached volleyball while she was at Hueytown.

In her final season at Vestavia Hills, she led the Rebels on a surprising postseason run. The Rebels upset Spain Park to advance through the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. They followed that up by defeating Auburn at the regional tournament to move on to the state tournament.

Walker was named Starnes Media All-South Metro Coach of the Year.

“She did an unbelievable job,” said Jeff Segars, who served as athletics director during her tenure. “She’s going to be really hard to replace…She’s a great person and one heck of a softball coach. Getting to watch her and watch her team this year, I’m glad that I got the benefit of being able to watch her teams compete and play.”

Walker gave plenty of credit to her assistant coaches throughout the years. She believes the program is in good hands moving forward.

“Whoever gets that job is inheriting a program with a lot of good kids,” she said.

Early next year, Walker will eclipse 700 career wins as a softball coach. She currently has a record of 696-281. The 2021 team compiled a record of 27-21.

Walker made sure to express gratitude to the school system, administration and faculty throughout her years at Vestavia.