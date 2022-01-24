Middle school football players of year named

by

The 2021 Metro South Players of the Year for the local seventh and eighth grade football seasons were recently announced.

From Berry: Seventh graders Joseph Hall, C.J. Cowley, Isaac Eaker and Hudson Hibbard; eighth graders Aubrey Walker, Brock Bradley, Logan Bradford and Carter Holloway.

From Bragg: Seventh graders Cam Roberts, Ashton Vice, Josh Bailey, Jude Wright; eighth graders Carson Ellis, Brandon Woodall, Cam Blackmon and Milaki Handy.

From Bumpus: Seventh graders Andrew Renfroe, Colton Redmond, Darion Moseley and Dorian Waluyn; eighth graders Max Crowder, Kobe Boleware, Jake Fridley and Keilan Jefferson.

From Clay-Chalkville: Seventh graders Aaron Robinson, Josh Ivy, Cayden Farris and Jamario Yadao; eighth graders TK Slaughter, Kylon Stewart, Deon Callins and Artarius Robinson.

From Hewitt-Trussville: Seventh graders Jayden Berry, Jake Lowery, Harrison Malone and Wes Hardy; eighth graders Parker Floyd, Delvecchio Alston II, Joshia Moore and James Kelly.

From Homewood: Seventh graders Chappy Chapleau, Major Moorer, Jack Myers and Davis Lee; eighth graders Kaleb Carson, Tomon Felton, Darren Stitt and Luke Eldridge.

From Liberty Park: Seventh graders Zachary Laws, Luke Stubbs, Charles Taaffe and Garrett White; eighth graders Hayes Hudson, Ryder Brooks, Layton Osborn and Charles Dedmon.

From Mountain Brook: Seventh graders Archie Andrews, Luke Waldrop, William Russ and Graham Ward; eighth graders Cayden Hofbauer, Meagher Teague, Hayes Windle and Stuart Andrews.

From Oak Mountain: Seventh graders Baroc Willis, William Yoder, Peyton Gamble and Luke Kelly; eighth graders Le’Kamren Meadows, Joey Carbonie, Joey Lewis and JC Schwender.

From Pizitz: Seventh graders Nicholas Williams, Jackson Martin, Grayson Harper and Haines Bridges; eighth graders Carson Prudy, Cross Tonsmeire, Owen Wilbanks and Lincoln GoForth.

From Simmons: Seventh graders Jordan Williams, KJ Wright, Jovon Pulliam and Ashtyn King; eighth graders Jonah Winston, Tre Sanders, Will Adams and Justyn Hartley.

From Thompson: Seventh graders Trent McCorvey, Tyler White, Guilherme Pires and Brodie Campbell; eighth graders Chance Strown, Noah Streeter, Dylan Reese and Jackson Hughes.