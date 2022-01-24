Middle school football players of year named

× Expand Photos courtesy of Barry Stephenson. The eighth grade middle school football Metro South Players of the Year.

The 2021 Metro South Players of the Year for the local seventh and eighth grade football seasons were recently announced.

► From Berry: Seventh graders Joseph Hall, C.J. Cowley, Isaac Eaker and Hudson Hibbard; eighth graders Aubrey Walker, Brock Bradley, Logan Bradford and Carter Holloway.

► From Bragg: Seventh graders Cam Roberts, Ashton Vice, Josh Bailey, Jude Wright; eighth graders Carson Ellis, Brandon Woodall, Cam Blackmon and Milaki Handy.

► From Bumpus: Seventh graders Andrew Renfroe, Colton Redmond, Darion Moseley and Dorian Waluyn; eighth graders Max Crowder, Kobe Boleware, Jake Fridley and Keilan Jefferson.

► From Clay-Chalkville: Seventh graders Aaron Robinson, Josh Ivy, Cayden Farris and Jamario Yadao; eighth graders TK Slaughter, Kylon Stewart, Deon Callins and Artarius Robinson.

► From Hewitt-Trussville: Seventh graders Jayden Berry, Jake Lowery, Harrison Malone and Wes Hardy; eighth graders Parker Floyd, Delvecchio Alston II, Joshia Moore and James Kelly.

► From Homewood: Seventh graders Chappy Chapleau, Major Moorer, Jack Myers and Davis Lee; eighth graders Kaleb Carson, Tomon Felton, Darren Stitt and Luke Eldridge.

► From Liberty Park: Seventh graders Zachary Laws, Luke Stubbs, Charles Taaffe and Garrett White; eighth graders Hayes Hudson, Ryder Brooks, Layton Osborn and Charles Dedmon.

► From Mountain Brook: Seventh graders Archie Andrews, Luke Waldrop, William Russ and Graham Ward; eighth graders Cayden Hofbauer, Meagher Teague, Hayes Windle and Stuart Andrews.

► From Oak Mountain: Seventh graders Baroc Willis, William Yoder, Peyton Gamble and Luke Kelly; eighth graders Le’Kamren Meadows, Joey Carbonie, Joey Lewis and JC Schwender.

► From Pizitz: Seventh graders Nicholas Williams, Jackson Martin, Grayson Harper and Haines Bridges; eighth graders Carson Prudy, Cross Tonsmeire, Owen Wilbanks and Lincoln GoForth.

► From Simmons: Seventh graders Jordan Williams, KJ Wright, Jovon Pulliam and Ashtyn King; eighth graders Jonah Winston, Tre Sanders, Will Adams and Justyn Hartley.

► From Thompson: Seventh graders Trent McCorvey, Tyler White, Guilherme Pires and Brodie Campbell; eighth graders Chance Strown, Noah Streeter, Dylan Reese and Jackson Hughes.