Mark's Outdoors employee Jacob Walker qualifies for Bass Pro Tour

An employee in the fishing department at Mark’s Outdoors has qualified for the top level of Major League fishing — the Bass Pro Tour.

Jacob Walker will be one top 50 anglers in the world for the 2026 season.

Mark’s Outdoors is celebrating Walker’s accomplishment by hosting a lunch event for the public on Wednesday, July 30, at 12:30 p.m. There will be free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings and soft drinks for all attendees, the store said on its Facebook page.

“We invite everyone to drop by at any time Wednesday to congratulate Jacob on his accomplishment and enjoy lunch on us,” the company said.