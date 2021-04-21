Major League Soccer Chooses Hoover-Vestavia Soccer To Join National MLS NEXT Program

Hoover-Vestavia Soccer (HVS) has been chosen as the state of Alabama’s only member of the MLS NEXT program, an elite youth soccer league organized and directed by Major League Soccer (MLS) for the purpose of developing the NEXT generation of male professional and U.S. National Team players.

Launched in 2020, MLS Next is a system of youth soccer leagues that are managed, organized and controlled by Major League Soccer. HVS teams will be comprised of players ages U12-U19 (2010-2003 birth years) and will compete nationally against elite clubs like Atlanta United, FC Dallas, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, and others, who are also part of the MLS NEXT program.

Tryouts for the new MLS NEXT teams will be held at HVS facilities on May 15 and 16, 2021.

“Everyone at HVS has been working hard to provide the best environment for the growth of our players and our sport. Quality Coaches, players, and facilities have been in place from the start. Now, we have the very best playing platform available. We are all very excited to start this new chapter in Alabama soccer,” said Mike Getman, Hoover-Vestavia Soccer, Director of Coaching.

Hoover-Vestavia Soccer is dedicated to the development of top-class youth players in the state of Alabama and this selection by MLS NEXT places the program in the nation’s highest level of play. Many professional and U.S. National Team players have come through the Hoover and Vestavia Hills Soccer Clubs, including Chris Richards, Brandon Servania and current Birmingham Legion forward JJ Williams.“We believe that by being a part of the top playing platform in the country that this will benefit our players and coaches alike and bring recognition to the talent coming out of the state of Alabama,” said Getman.Each MLS NEXT player will receive a holistic plan for personal growth, including on-field, strength and conditioning, academic, college placement, and specific support tailored for the needs of the individual.

To sign up for tryouts and for more information on HVS, visit: HooverVestaviaSoccer.com. For information on the MLS NEXT program, visit: www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.