Kiwanis Club of Birmingham honors 7 Rebels

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Clark Browne tees off at the AHSAA Golf State Championship on May 13, 2025, at the Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia quarterback Julia Rose (10) attempts a pass during a game between Central and Vestavia December 3, 2025, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Pipkin returns the ball in a doubles match with Louis Kolettis against Mountain Brook’s George Dumas and Hews Goodson on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham hosted its 94th annual Athletic Awards luncheon on May 5 at the Harbert Center, recognizing top high school senior athletes from across Jefferson and Shelby counties.

The event honored 20 graduating student-athletes and three teams for excellence in athletics, sportsmanship and leadership. Awards were presented for individual achievement, along with special honors including the Fred Sington Award for standout teams, the William Legg Award for excellence in academics and community service and the Coach’s Choice Award for team spirit.

This year’s program featured Antoine Pettway, head coach of the Kennesaw State University men’s basketball team and a former University of Alabama standout, as the keynote speaker.

Now in its 94th year, the Kiwanis Athletic Awards program continues a long-standing tradition of recognizing student-athletes who demonstrate achievement both on and off the field. Several Vestavia Hills student-athletes were honored.

Vestavia Hills senior Clark Browne was named the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Boys Golf Player of the Year. Browne, who signed with NC State in February, helped lead the Rebels to the 2025 Class 7A state title, shooting an opening-round 68 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley to finish tied for third individually. He also qualified for the Alabama State Amateur Championship last spring with a 3-under 68 at Musgrove Country Club.

Vestavia Hills senior Elizabeth Haughery was honored as the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Girls Golf Player of the Year. Haughery, who signed with Spring Hill College in February, has competed on the Junior Golf Alabama tour and the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour throughout her high school career.

Vestavia Hills senior flag football quarterback Julia Rose was named the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Girls Flag Football Player of the Year. Rose finished her career with more than 7,000 passing yards and 122 touchdowns, helping lead the Rebels to a 28-1 record and a Class 6A-7A state runner-up finish at the Super 7 in December. She was named USA Football and MaxPreps National Flag Football Player of the Week in September after throwing for 905 yards and 19 touchdowns at the NFL Flag Tournament in Dothan.

Vestavia Hills senior JT Hayes was honored as the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Hayes was the Rebels’ top performer at the Class 7A indoor state meet in January, winning both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He also took first place at the Class 7A sectional cross country meet in October with a time of 16:06.77, helping the Rebels qualify for the state meet.

Vestavia Hills senior Jackson Mize was named the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. Mize finished fourth in the Class 7A state meet in November with a time of 15:51.16, and was second at the Class 7A sectional meet behind teammate JT Hayes. Mize also placed third in the 800 at the indoor state track meet in January.

Vestavia Hills senior Andrew Pipkin was honored as the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Boys Tennis Player of the Year. Pipkin won the No. 1 singles championship at the Class 7A state tournament in April, helping the Rebels claim their fifth consecutive state title and 11th overall. He also teamed with John Brooks Harris to win the No. 2 doubles championship.

Vestavia Hills senior midfielder Halden Honeycutt was named the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 2026 Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Honeycutt, a product of the Hoover-Vestavia Soccer MLS Next program, led the Rebels with 16 goals on the season as Vestavia advanced to the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs.