Johnny Towry named to North-South All-Star Game

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5) shoots the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School basketball standout Johnny Towry was named to the North-South All-Star Game, a game that features the state's top rising seniors over the summer.

The game will take place in Montgomery the week of July 20 as part of AHSAA All-Star Week.

Towry was named third team all-state and second team All-South Metro for his strong junior season. He was efficient from the field, hitting 54% of his shots. He also averaged 15 points and six boards per game.

Here are the full teams:

North Girls' All-Star Team

Mylie Butler, Albertville

Molly Wilson, Cullman

Reece Davis, Deshler

Zimri Craig, Fort Payne

Hannah Burks, Hartselle

Lauryn Holley, Hewitt-Trussville

Jadin McCollumn, Marion County

Kamiya Webb, Midfield

Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook

Madison Renfro, North Sand Mountain

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

Ella Copeland, Russellville

Maddie Clanton, Sand Rock

Izzy Nelson, Scottsboro

Laklin Shadix, West Point

Coaches:

Justin Aby, Good Hope

Rebbecca Williams, Winterboro

Tim Miller, St. John Paul II

South Girls' All-Star Team

Kayden Carr, Auburn

Amari Cunningham, Benjamin Russell

Caia Campbell, Charles Henderson

Kesha Anglin, Cottonwood

Nylah Loukides, Fairhope

Jessica Essex, Francis Marion

Kemaria Small, Jackson

Reagan Burroughs, McGill-Toolen

Kam Wright, McGill-Toolen

Zoye Jones, Murphy

Markeira Collins, Park Crossing

Natalie Barton, Saint James

Aniya Southall, Saraland

Heaven Bailey, Stanhope Elmore

Kayden Dooley, Valley

Coaches:

Katie Barton, Saint James

Thad Frazier, Charles Henderson

Robb McGaughey, LAMP

North Boys' All-Star Team

Miles Warren, Brooks

Coleby Davis, East Limestone

Jaisyion Payne, Florence

Dalton Black, Hewitt-Trussville

Kane Rushing, Hubbertville

Evan Toms, Huntsville

Alexander Blue, James Clemens

Marcus Perry, Oxford

TyJavian Byrd, Paul W. Bryant

Tommy Morrison, Spain Park

Landen Malone, Sparkman

Bryant Brown, Tuscaloosa Academy

Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills

Santez Pendleton, Wenonah

Kaden Ragland Morris, Whitesburg Christian

Coaches:

Curt Weeks, Tuscaloosa County

Caleb Hynds, Hubbertville

Tim Miller, St. John Paul II

South Boys' All-Star Team

Devin Davis, Bullock County

Devon Pruitt, Carroll

Tyler Cross, Charles Henderson

Trey Garner, Fairhope

Preston Williams, G.W. Long

Ryion Austin, LeFlore

Jayden Thomason, LaFayette

Jadin Harris, Luverne

Jarrett Friendly, Montgomery Academy

Brady McNally, Opelika

Deshawn Hall, Prattville

Theotis Dudley, R. C. Hatch

Skyler Washington, Robertsdale

John "Jake" Pilger, UMS-Wright

Tomorian Suddith, Wetumpka

Coaches:

Andre Epps, Murphy

Jeremy Freeman, Benjamin Russell

Robb McGaughey, LAMP