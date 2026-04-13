Johnny Towry named to North-South All-Star Game

Photo by David Leong
Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5) shoots the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills High School basketball standout Johnny Towry was named to the North-South All-Star Game, a game that features the state's top rising seniors over the summer.
The game will take place in Montgomery the week of July 20 as part of AHSAA All-Star Week.
Towry was named third team all-state and second team All-South Metro for his strong junior season. He was efficient from the field, hitting 54% of his shots. He also averaged 15 points and six boards per game.
Here are the full teams:
North Girls' All-Star Team
Mylie Butler, Albertville
Molly Wilson, Cullman
Reece Davis, Deshler
Zimri Craig, Fort Payne
Hannah Burks, Hartselle
Lauryn Holley, Hewitt-Trussville
Jadin McCollumn, Marion County
Kamiya Webb, Midfield
Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook
Madison Renfro, North Sand Mountain
Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview
Ella Copeland, Russellville
Maddie Clanton, Sand Rock
Izzy Nelson, Scottsboro
Laklin Shadix, West Point
Coaches:
Justin Aby, Good Hope
Rebbecca Williams, Winterboro
Tim Miller, St. John Paul II
South Girls' All-Star Team
Kayden Carr, Auburn
Amari Cunningham, Benjamin Russell
Caia Campbell, Charles Henderson
Kesha Anglin, Cottonwood
Nylah Loukides, Fairhope
Jessica Essex, Francis Marion
Kemaria Small, Jackson
Reagan Burroughs, McGill-Toolen
Kam Wright, McGill-Toolen
Zoye Jones, Murphy
Markeira Collins, Park Crossing
Natalie Barton, Saint James
Aniya Southall, Saraland
Heaven Bailey, Stanhope Elmore
Kayden Dooley, Valley
Coaches:
Katie Barton, Saint James
Thad Frazier, Charles Henderson
Robb McGaughey, LAMP
North Boys' All-Star Team
Miles Warren, Brooks
Coleby Davis, East Limestone
Jaisyion Payne, Florence
Dalton Black, Hewitt-Trussville
Kane Rushing, Hubbertville
Evan Toms, Huntsville
Alexander Blue, James Clemens
Marcus Perry, Oxford
TyJavian Byrd, Paul W. Bryant
Tommy Morrison, Spain Park
Landen Malone, Sparkman
Bryant Brown, Tuscaloosa Academy
Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills
Santez Pendleton, Wenonah
Kaden Ragland Morris, Whitesburg Christian
Coaches:
Curt Weeks, Tuscaloosa County
Caleb Hynds, Hubbertville
Tim Miller, St. John Paul II
South Boys' All-Star Team
Devin Davis, Bullock County
Devon Pruitt, Carroll
Tyler Cross, Charles Henderson
Trey Garner, Fairhope
Preston Williams, G.W. Long
Ryion Austin, LeFlore
Jayden Thomason, LaFayette
Jadin Harris, Luverne
Jarrett Friendly, Montgomery Academy
Brady McNally, Opelika
Deshawn Hall, Prattville
Theotis Dudley, R. C. Hatch
Skyler Washington, Robertsdale
John "Jake" Pilger, UMS-Wright
Tomorian Suddith, Wetumpka
Coaches:
Andre Epps, Murphy
Jeremy Freeman, Benjamin Russell
Robb McGaughey, LAMP