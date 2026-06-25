Jamie Harris steps down after 11 years leading Rebels baseball program

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills head coach Jamie Harris (right) leads his team during the National Anthem before a game in March 2026 in Birmingham.

Jamie Harris always told his players to leave the jersey in a better place than they found it.

After 11 years as head coach of the Vestavia Hills High School baseball program, Harris believes he did exactly that and decided the time was right to hand it off to someone else.

“It was just time, man,” Harris said. “I’ve been coaching before I got into teaching. It’s almost 30 years doing the same thing and just time to do something else.”

Harris, a Vestavia Hills native who graduated from the school in 1996, retires having coached the program he represented as a player. In that span, he guided the Rebels to seven playoff appearances, three semifinal appearances and one state championship, the program’s first since legendary coach Sammy Dunn won the last of his nine titles in 2000.

Harris grew up watching Dunn build one of the most decorated high school baseball programs in Alabama history, and when he was hired in June 2015, he was acutely aware of the legacy he was inheriting.

“When I was younger, kids grew up dreaming of playing Vestavia baseball,” Harris said at the time of his hiring. “I want to carry on that tradition. We’re never going to let that well run dry.”

Expand Staff photo The Rebels celebrate with the Class 7A state trophy after Vestavia Hills defeated Central-Phenix City 4-1 to claim the state baseball title for the first time since 2000, at Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field in May 2023.

He made good on that promise. The 2023 state title ended a 23-year drought for the program, and it came with a layer of personal significance that Harris said is difficult to put into words. His son Jackson served as a captain on that championship team, a group of young men Harris said he had known since they were in T-ball.

“Being the only other guy that’s won a state championship there, and to do it at my alma mater, and to do it with my son being a captain on that team,” Harris said. “Gosh, what a special thing that was, just to experience that.”

The primary driver of his decision to step away, Harris said, was a desire to be present for his two sons as they play baseball at the next level. Jackson recently completed his third year at Samford, and younger son Jacob, who just graduated from Vestavia Hills High School, will be playing at Northwest-Shoals Community College next year.

Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills’ Jackson Harris (6) hugs his dad and head coach Jamie Harris after winning the state championship in May 2023.

“I don’t want to miss it. I don’t get those days back,” Harris said. “And Vestavia baseball deserves to have a guy that wants to be there every day, every moment, working his tail off to make that program the best that it can be. If I’m wanting to be at my kids’ games, that’s not fair to Vestavia, and Vestavia deserves more than that.”

Harris was emphatic that his departure carries no hard feelings in any direction.

“I want people to know that I didn’t leave because anything went wrong,” he said. “I’m leaving because I love the program enough to know that if I’m not just chomping at the bit to be out there, and I’m missing my kids play, then somebody else needs to do it. I think too highly of the program. So, nothing went wrong. I’m not being forced out. There’s no bitterness or anything.”

Beyond the championship, Harris pointed to a number he said means more to him than any win-loss record: 50 players placed in college baseball over his 11 seasons, with a few going on to play at the professional level.

“That’s pretty special to see those kids accomplish their goals,” Harris said. “To average five a year, I feel like that’s a pretty dang good number.”

Harris spent 25 years in public education and said he has been coaching in some capacity for close to 28 years, dating back to his days coaching American Legion ball before he ever set foot in a classroom. He said the job gave him the highest highs and lowest lows of his professional life, and he has no regrets.

“I poured everything I could into it,” Harris said. “I know we’re in a really good place, and we left it better than we found it. That was my mission.”

Harris lives two miles from the school and said he has no plans to leave the community his family has called home for generations.

“I ain’t going anywhere,” he said. “It’s just time for somebody else to lead the charge.”

As for the future of the program, Wes Kelley, a longtime assistant alongside Harris, is set to take over as head coach.

Visit VestaviaVoice.com for more on the next chapter for Rebels baseball.