Rebels claim runner-up trophies at state indoor

Vestavia Hills High School delivered a standout performance at the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet Friday afternoon at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

A well-rounded effort from the boys and girls teams led to the Rebels taking home second place in each team competition. Hoover swept the 7A titles for the fourth consecutive year, but the Rebels edged Hewitt-Trussville for second place on both sides.

Chase Webb turned in one of the top performances of the meet, securing second place in the boys 60-meter dash with a personal-best 6.86 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 400 meters, running 48.88.

In the boys 60-meter hurdles, senior Graham Gwaltney finished eighth in 9.29 seconds, earning a point for Vestavia Hills.

On the girls side, Reese Beckner finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best 9.31 seconds, scoring five points.

The Rebels excelled in the distance events, led by John Hayes, who secured third place in the 1,600 meters (4:19.05) and second in the 3,200 (9:31.80).

In the girls distance races, Anna James Litty claimed the 1,600-meter title in 5:08.38, while Claire Spooner placed eighth in the same event (5:22.25). Millie Black (fifth, personal best 11:24.56) and Olivia Carroll (eighth, personal best 11:41.31) both finished in the top eight of the 3,200 as well.

The boys 800 meters featured two top-eight finishers for Vestavia Hills, with Ethan Meadows (1:58.15, seventh) and Jackson Mize (1:58.28, eighth) both running personal bests.

In the girls 800, Riley Zeanah secured second with a time of 2:19.43.

Vestavia Hills put together two championship-winning performances in the 4x800-meter relays.

The boys 4x800 relay of Meadows, Mize, Jack Bentley and Mitchell Schaaf set a state record, winning in 7:55.69 (No. 4 nationally).

The girls 4x800 relay of Litty, Spooner, Zeanah and Abby Allen also claimed top honor in 9:33.58.

In the boys 4x400 relay, Gwaltney, Nate Bradshaw, Garrett Jones and Webb placed fourth in 3:26.18.

The girls 4x400 relay of Litty, Zeanah, Spooner and Allen finished third in 4:04.62.

The boys 4x200 relay (Jack Stubbs, Gwaltney, Bradshaw, Webb) took fifth in 1:30.49.

In the field, Stubbs delivered a championship-winning performance in the boys long jump, soaring 22 feet, 5 inches, to secure first place.

In the boys high jump, Tyler Dressback finished second (6-4), while Hollis Smith tied for sixth (6-0).

The pole vault contributed valuable points, as Brady Ferrell (14-0, third) and Caleb Farrar (12-6, sixth) both finished in the top six.

On the girls side, Kennedy Moreland took third in the pole vault (11-6) and Krislyn Thomas placed fifth (10-6).

In the boys shot put, Drake Renta (51-6.75) and Chase Kaiser (51-0.75) both set personal bests to finish second and third, respectively.

For the girls high jump, Barclay Brown cleared 5-2 to place third.

In the boys ambulatory events, freshman Vaughan Rainer set two state records, winning the 60 meters in 10.42 seconds and the shot put with a throw of 15-1.50.