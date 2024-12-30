TOP SPORTS STORY 2024 #1: Humility, dedication key to Evans’ success

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills’ Ben Evans (24) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Mountain Brook’s Lawson Gardner (24) at Spartan Arena on Dec. 5.

In an age in which arrogance and hyperbole grab the headlines and attention, Ben Evans stands out for the opposite reasons.

“Ben Evans is a rare kid that is better than he thinks he is,” Vestavia Hills High School basketball coach Patrick Davis said.

It’s been a bit of a process for the senior basketball player to reach his current status as one of the Rebels’ leading scorers in his final high school season. Last year, Evans had a productive season, coming off the bench and providing a spark.

His production was more of a luxury for the Rebels last season, according to Davis.

“I was first off the bench. Coach described me as a glue guy, and I was happy with that role,” Evans said.

But that’s no longer the case.

“He’s starting to figure out he’s a good player,” Davis said. “Last year, when he played really well, we were really good.”

As of mid-January, Evans was one of four players on the team averaging either 11 or 12 points per game.

“All the four leading scorers have that in their mind, that you don’t necessarily have to do it all every night. But all of us do have the ability to do it all,” he said.

On the court, Evans’ athleticism is his biggest strength. He uses it to gain an advantage when he drives the lane to get to the rim. This year, he has added a more effective 3-point shot to his game, which has opened everything up for him.

“We expected him to have a really good year, and he has matched that,” Davis said. “He has done what we’ve asked him to do.”

Evans took mental notes from teammate Jackson Weaver, who took a big step last year to become one of Vestavia’s top players. Evans credits playing for the Pro One Basketball Club over the summer as a key part of his development.

“I realized I have the confidence in myself to have a great season,” he said.

One thing Davis harps on with his team is “adding value” to the program, in whatever way possible. The tendency is to measure value based on a statistic like points or even rebounds and assists. Evans does that in several statistical categories, in addition to his presence inside the locker room.

“He’s that guy everybody on our team feels connected to,” Davis said. “He’s a great human being from a great family. He doesn’t deflect any blame when he makes a mistake. … He adds value in every category imaginable.”

As one of seven seniors, Evans is looking to help lead the Rebels to plenty of success down the stretch and into the postseason. Last year, the Rebels got to the Class 7A Northwest Regional final, losing to eventual state champion Hoover.

Evans remembers sitting in the stands as a fifth grader, watching the Rebels and awaiting the day he got his chance to don the same jersey. Now, he’s looking to make the most of his final days in the program, knowing some of the current fifth graders are forming the same memories.

Evans is still weighing his options for next year, and playing college basketball is certainly on the table.

As far as finishing the season on a high note, his coach delivered a message to him that has resonated.

“We’ve got to have you,” Davis said.