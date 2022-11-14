HS sports recap: Rebels fall in 2nd round

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) catches a pass in a Class 7A quarterfinal game against Thompson at Warrior Stadium at Thompson High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Rebels fell to Thompson 21-12. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team suffered a 21-12 loss to Thompson in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs last Friday. Click here for the recap of the game.

Vestavia Hills finishes the season with a 7-5 record in Robert Evans’ first year as head coach.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team opened play last week with a 49-33 win over Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. Anna Towry led the Lady Rebels on the road and picked up 18 points and 6 steals. Jordan Madsen added 10 points in the victory as well.

Vestavia Hills’ boys and girls went on the road Thursday and earned victories over solid Chelsea teams. The girls were able to create some space and win 65-42. Jill Gaylard led all scorers with 19 points in the game. Sarah Gordon added 12 points for the Lady Rebels as well. For Chelsea, Haley Trotter scored 12 points and Sophia Brown added 10 points.

The boys game was a tight affair, hanging in the balance the entire way before the Rebels emerged with a 70-69 win in overtime. Vestavia sank a pair of late free throws to take the lead for good. Win Miller led the charge, posting a spectacular 31 points on the night. Jackson Weaver added 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Rebels as well. Paul Lanzi led the way for Chelsea with 22 points, while Avery Futch and Aiden Owens each tallied 13 points.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls flag football team earned a dominant 52-6 win over Moody last Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

With the win, the Rebels will travel to Oxford on Monday in the semifinals, with the game set to be played at 6 p.m. A spot in the state championship is on the line.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.