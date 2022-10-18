HS sports recap: Rebels volleyball advances to regionals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’s Savannah Gann (20) sends the ball over the net in a match against Bob Jones at Vestavia Hills High School’s Braasch-Hatchett Court Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team picked up a convincing 42-21 win over Oak Mountain last Friday to keep its playoff hopes alive. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels host Tuscaloosa County in the final region game. The winner will qualify for the playoffs, while the loser will be eliminated from contention.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team hosted the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament last Wednesday. The Rebels blew past Tuscaloosa County 3-0 in the opening round, but fell to Hoover 3-2 in a dramatic match in the final.

Despite the loss, the Rebels qualified for the 7A North Regional tournament this week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Vestavia Hills will face Bob Jones on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. A win will qualify the Rebels for the state tournament next week in Birmingham.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country traveled to Huntsville last Saturday for the Randolph Invitational.

The girls were led by Claire Spooner, who finished fourth with a time of 19:06 in her 5k race. Kaitlyn Wende placed sixth to give the Rebels two top 10 finishers. Kendall Feild was 18th, Jasmine Zhang placed 22nd and Riley Zeanah finished 24th.

Henry Strand was third, running the race in 15:45. Alex Leath, Will Jordan, Jackson Mize, Mitchell Schaaf and Wilson Holt were 14th through 18th to give the Rebels a solid showing.

