HS sports recap: Rebels baseball advances to finals

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team rallied from a loss to win a pair and defeat No. 1 Thompson in the Class 7A semifinals last week.

The Rebels fell 11-1 in the first game of the series Thursday evening. Thompson scored single runs in the second and fourth, before notching 2 in the fifth and 7 in the sixth to finish the game in run-rule fashion. John Paul Head, Luke Henry Swanzy and Will Cox notched the only hits in the game for the Rebels.

The second game of the series began Thursday, but a weather delay forced it to be resumed and finished Friday afternoon, with Vestavia Hills earning a 3-2 win to even the series. Both teams scored a pair of runs in the third inning to leave the game tied at 2-2 until the sixth inning. In the sixth, a pair of walks led to Cox’s single to left field, scoring Hudson Walburn. Jable Ramey got the start for the Rebels and went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits. Ryan Vermillion came on for the seventh inning, firing a scoreless inning to record the save.

Vestavia Hills posted another 3-2 victory in the decisive third game Thursday night, advancing to the state championship series. Thompson posted a pair of unearned runs in the first inning off Vermillion, who continued on the hill after saving the first game of the day.

But Vermillion settled down and that would be all he allowed in the game. The Rebels scratched across a run in the third inning, as Walburn brought in a run with a single. That 2-1 score stood until the fifth inning, when Vestavia Hills struck for a pair of runs with two outs to take the lead for good. Swanzy got a base hit to right field to score 2 runs and give the Rebels a 3-2 lead.

Vermillion finished off the complete game to lift the Rebels to the state championship series. He threw all 7 innings, allowing 6 hits and striking out 6 batters on 99 pitches.

Vestavia Hills will take on defending state champion Central-Phenix City in the 7A state finals this week. The teams will play Game 1 of the best-of-three series Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be played Thursday at Jacksonville State University. The first game will start at 4 p.m., with the decisive game to follow if needed.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team tied for the win last Monday in the Class 7A, North Sub-State Tournament at Timberline Golf Course in Calera. Vestavia Hills shot a team score of 292, the same as Spain Park. Both teams will advance to the state tournament this week in Auburn.

Jay Clemmer was the top player for the Rebels, as he finished fourth overall with a round of 71. Jackson Goetz and Parker Moellinger tied for fifth with rounds of 73. Andrew Szymela and Pierce Becker each fired a 74. Ward Harris finished at 77.

Elizabeth Haughery competed as an individual in the girls sub-state tournament. She finished tied for fourth with a round of 77.

