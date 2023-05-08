HS sports recap: Rebels baseball sweeps into semis

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ John Paul Head (13) rounds third base as he heads home to score for the Rebels after hitting an infield 2-run homer in a Class 7A playoff game against Spain Park at Sammy Dunn Field on Friday, May 5, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team swept Spain Park last Friday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Vestavia Hills pulled out a 5-2 win in the first game and ran away with a 13-2 victory in the second game.

In the first game, Vestavia Hills jumped out to a 1-0 lead after an inning of play on a John Paul Head solo home run. The Jags got that run back in the fourth inning, as Matthew Widra went deep to make it 1-1. The Rebels jumped back ahead in the fifth inning, as Jackson Harris hit a double to score a run and make it 2-1.

Spain Park rallied to manufacture a run in the sixth, but Vestavia broke the game open with 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth. A hit and two walks led to Hudson Walburn’s bases-clearing double, giving the Rebels a 5-2 lead. Aiden Black got the start on the mound for Vestavia, going 5 innings and allowing a run on 6 hits. Ryan Vermillion picked up the win, going the final 2 innings, allowing a run on a lone hit. Lucas Thornton got the call for the Jags and went 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered a pair of runs on 6 hits.

Vestavia Hills scored 4 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game and never looked back. Harris drove in 3 runs for the Rebels, with CJ Johnston driving in a pair and scoring 3 runs. Will Cox was 2-for-3 with 2 runs batted in as well. Jable Ramey went the distance for Vestavia, firing 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, with 6 strikeouts. For Spain Park, Cole Edwards hit a solo homer and Evan Smallwood drove in the team’s other run.

Spain Park ends the season with a 28-9 record. Vestavia Hills will travel to Thompson this week for the 7A semifinals. The Rebels will play a doubleheader Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., with a third game if necessary slated for Thursday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team played in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament last week at Hoover. The Rebels dropped two of three games and were eliminated from the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Rebels fell to Thompson 11-1 in the opening round. Hannah Hobbs and Dailynn Motes homered for the Warriors, combining for 5 runs batted in. Nora Ellis and Aubree Hooks also drove in a pair. Hooks threw 4 innings and allowed a lone run as well.

Vestavia rallied that evening to knock off Hoover 4-1 in an elimination game. Kayla Franklin was 2-for-4 and knocked in a run, while catcher EJ Bragan notched 3 hits. Tait Davidson pitched masterfully, going the complete 7 innings and allowing a run on a hit, striking out 13 batters. Hoover’s Emily Sims also threw 7 innings, allowing 4 unearned runs.

Vestavia Hills was knocked out of the tournament Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to Thompson. The Rebels jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but a 3-run homer from Thompson’s Kendall Channell tied the game and 4 runs in the sixth inning proved to be the difference. Miah Simmons hit a double and drove in 2 runs, while Franklin went 3-for-3.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls soccer teams had their seasons ended in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs last week.

Vestavia’s boys fell to Oak Mountain 4-1 on Tuesday, while the girls fell to Spain Park 3-1 on the same day.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills boys outdoor track and field team finished second in the Class 7A state meet last weekend. Check back with Vestavia Voice later in the week for a recap of the meet.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team won the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last Monday at Vestavia Hills Country Club. The Rebels shot a team score of 291, with second-place Spain Park shooting a 317.

Parker Moellinger tied for low medalist honors by shooting a 70. Ward Harris fired a 71, Pierce Becker shot 74, Jay Clemmer finished at 76 and Andrew Szymeia shot a 78. Jackson Goetz fired a 77 to qualify for sub-state as an individual.

Elizabeth Haughery shot an 88 in the girls Section 2 tournament to qualify for sub-state as an individual.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.