HS sports recap: Rebels softball wins 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ EJ Bragan (32) swings at a pitch during a game against the Eagles at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team fell to Thompson 12-4 last Tuesday in an area game. Hudson Walburn, William Peerson and Grant Downey each drove in a run for the Rebels, with Peerson tallying a multi-hit game.

Vestavia Hills split a doubleheader with Thompson on Wednesday, winning 4-3 in 8 innings before falling 9-5 in the second game.

In the first game, Walburn hit the walk-off sacrifice fly to lift the Rebels to the win. Christopher Johnston hit a solo homer in the game, as Downey and Will Cox each knocked in a run as well. Ryan Vermillion threw the first 4 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits. Matthew Ledbetter and Jable Ramey each threw 2 scoreless innings to finish the game off.

In the second game, Johnston tallied a couple hits and a couple RBIs to lead the way. Jackson Harris was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while John Paul Head drove in a run as well. Downey and Cox each had a pair of hits and a double. Ramey threw 4 more innings, surrendering 2 runs on 2 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team picked up a solid 5-2 win over Helena last Tuesday. Lucy Spisto led the Rebels offense by driving in a pair of runs in the contest. EJ Bragan notched a couple of hits and drove in a run as well. Tait Davidson was electric in the circle, throwing the complete game and allowing 2 runs on 3 hits. She also struck out 15 batters and eclipsed 500 career strikeouts.

Vestavia defeated area foe Chelsea 8-4 on Thursday. Miah Simmons, Bragan and Kayla Franklin all hit homers for the Rebels, combining to drive in 7 runs. Abby Gallaspy also went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases. Elizabeth Yother was solid in the circle, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing 4 runs (2 earned). Sydney Carroll hit a pair of home runs for the Hornets and also pitched 4 innings.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team made a statement in area play last Tuesday, beating Thompson 7-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed at the Spain Park Classic last Saturday. The girls 4x100-meter relay team took home the top prize, running it in 53.33 seconds.

Chase Webb won the 100-meter dash in 11.23 seconds. Max Armstrong was victorious in the 400, running in 51.16 seconds. Alex Leath won the 1,600 in 4:15, Jack Lockhart won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.57 seconds, Ben Wade won triple jump by reaching 42 feet, Walker Gardner won the discus competition with a throw of 134 feet, Michael Kolen won javelin with a throw of 152 feet, 6 inches, and Chase Kaiseer won shot put at 40 feet.

Riley Zeanah was second in the 400, Kaitlyn Wende was third in the 1,600, Finley Becker was third in the 300 hurdles, the girls 4x400 relay was third, Webb finished second in the 200, Mitchell Schaaf was third in the 800, Henry Strand and Schaaf were second and third in the 1,600 and the boys 4x100 relay was second.

