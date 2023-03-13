HS sports recap: Rebels softball beats Curry

× Expand Kyle Parmley Red & Blue Classic Vestavia Hills' Tait Davidson (23) during a Red & Blue Classic on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Vestavia Hills Softball Complex in Vestavia Hills. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team was back in action last Tuesday, picking up a 10-0 win over Cullman. Jackson Harris led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and 3 runs batted in. He also scored 3 runs. Hudson Walburn hit a homer as well, driving home a pair of runs. William Peerson went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while John Paul Head, Mason Perrigo and John Martin Richter all drove home a run as well. Bruce Littleton got the start, throwing 4 innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 6 batters. Matthew Ledbetter threw 2 innings, allowing a hit with 4 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills earned a 10-6 win over Gardendale on Wednesday. Head and Walburn each hit a double and knocked in a pair of runs in the contest. Peerson was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI as well. Perrigo and Caden Taylor each knocked in a run. Ryan Vermilion threw 3 scoreless innings, allowing a single hit with 5 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began play last week Tuesday with an 8-2 win over Curry. Christiana Belcher hit a home run for the Rebels. EJ Bragan went 3-for-3 in the game, driving in a pair of runs. Laura Faith Beard was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as well. Miah Simmons threw 5 innings, allowing a pair of runs on 4 hits. Tait Davidson threw 2 hitless innings, striking out 5 batters.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer teams were back in action last Tuesday, with the boys finishing in a 3-3 draw with Spain Park and the girls beating Thompson 5-1.

Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain’s boys and girls teams squared off Thursday evening. The Vestavia girls claimed a 1-0 win, while the boys finished in a 1-1 draw.

TENNIS

Last Monday, the Vestavia Hills boys tennis team beat Tuscaloosa County 9-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team hosted the King of the Mountain Invitational last Saturday.

The Vestavia girls won the 4x800-meter relay, running that race in 9 minutes, 59 seconds. Kaitlyn Wende was second in the 3,200-meter run, Kennedy Moreland was second in pole vault, and the girls were second in the 4x400-meter relay.

On the boys side, Max Armstrong won the 800 in 1:52.53. Henry Strand was victorious in the 1,600, winning it 4:24. Michael Kolen was also a winner, winning the javelin competition with a throw of 186 feet, 5 inches.

Jack Lockhart was second in the 300-meter hurdles and Jack Stubbs was third in long jump.

